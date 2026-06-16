Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Calgary, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat

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Environment Canada has issued a “yellow” severe thunderstorm watch for the cities of Calgary, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

The national weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

There is also a slight chance of a tornado.

View image in full screen Temperatures in southwestern Alberta are forecast to reach highs in the mid-20s C on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

“It looks as if Calgary and areas to the north could see periods of rain beginning early Tuesday afternoon,” Global Calgary weather specialist Drew Stremick said.

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“Looking at our forecasting model, more intense storm activity could happen around 4 p.m. and areas like Cochrane, Aidrie and north Calgary could be the most seriously impacted.”

View image in full screen Global Calgary weather specialist Drew Stremick says the most intense weather is expected to hit the Calgary area around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Global News

Environment Canada says wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour are also possible in the Lethbridge and Medicine Hat areas — and may be strong enough to damage trees, buildings and overturn vehicles.

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Wind gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected in the Calgary area, but will taper off to 20 km/h Tuesday evening.