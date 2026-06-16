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Weather

Tornado touches down in Peace River region of northwestern Alberta

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 16, 2026 2:08 pm
1 min read
A funnel cloud forming near Girouxville, Alta. on Monday, June 15, 2026. View image in full screen
A funnel cloud forming near Girouxville, Alta. on Monday, June 15, 2026. Courtesy: Riley Connors
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The cleanup is underway after a tornado touched down in northwestern Alberta, near the community of Girouxville.

Video sent to Global News shows the aftermath of a storm that moved through around 8:30 p.m. Monday, damaging grain silos and flipping outbuildings.

Photos of the storm also showed a funnel cloud.

Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down and said the storm developed suddenly, with no watches or warnings issued beforehand.

Click to play video: 'Tornado damage in Southeast Sask.'
Tornado damage in Southeast Sask.
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The Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University works to detect, assess and document all tornadoes and thunderstorm-related wind damage across Canada.

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Based on numerous reports and visual evidence, the Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed at least one tornado occurred in the Peace River area in northwestern Alberta Monday evening.

The team said it received multiple reports of damage that appear to be associated with the tornado. An NTP damage survey team will be deployed, it said.

Video taken by Riley Connors, who lives in Girouxville, about four and a half hours northwest of Edmonton, showed damage. Connors said he was on his way home from work when the storm rolled in.

More to come…

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