Tornado touches down in Peace River region of northwestern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The cleanup is underway after a tornado touched down in northwestern Alberta, near the community of Girouxville.

Video sent to Global News shows the aftermath of a storm that moved through around 8:30 p.m. Monday, damaging grain silos and flipping outbuildings.

Photos of the storm also showed a funnel cloud.

Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down and said the storm developed suddenly, with no watches or warnings issued beforehand.

Story continues below advertisement

The Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University works to detect, assess and document all tornadoes and thunderstorm-related wind damage across Canada.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Based on numerous reports and visual evidence, the Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed at least one tornado occurred in the Peace River area in northwestern Alberta Monday evening.

The team said it received multiple reports of damage that appear to be associated with the tornado. An NTP damage survey team will be deployed, it said.

Video taken by Riley Connors, who lives in Girouxville, about four and a half hours northwest of Edmonton, showed damage. Connors said he was on his way home from work when the storm rolled in.

More to come…