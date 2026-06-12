Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

An army of ‘very hungry caterpillars’ invades a popular Alberta campground

By Ken MacGillivray & Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted June 12, 2026 8:18 pm
1 min read
Visitors to Pigeon Lake Provincial Park, southwest of Edmonton, are being forced to contend with an army of visitors that are in the midst of a "cyclical boom." View image in full screen
Visitors to Pigeon Lake Provincial Park, southwest of Edmonton, are being forced to contend with an army of visitors that are in the midst of a "cyclical boom.". Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Campers at Pigeon Lake Provincial Park, located about an hour southwest of Edmonton, are dealing with an influx of visitors this week.

A huge number of forest tent caterpillars have invaded the campground, munching on leaves as they go.

The furry visitors are everywhere — on picnic tables, in fire pits and on the trees, stripping some branches bare.

“They’re not bad if there’s a few of them but anything in large amount of numbers is a little eerie,” said camper Meghan Bodker.

“We’ve been doing our eating inside the trailer,” added camper Robin King.

Alberta Parks says, while they may be unpleasant to some people, they're mainly just a nuisance. View image in full screen
Alberta Parks says, while they may be unpleasant to some people, they’re mainly just a nuisance. Global News

Alberta Parks told Global News that it’s not an infestation, it’s a seasonal guest experiencing a cyclical boom that happens every 10-12 years.

Story continues below advertisement

They have a life cycle of four to six weeks before they build cocoons, or tents, and eventually become moths.

Alberta Parks says the caterpillars are in the midst of a population boom that occurs every 10 to 12 years. View image in full screen
Alberta Parks says the caterpillars are in the midst of a population boom that occurs every 10 to 12 years. Global News

The “very hungry caterpillars” are native to Alberta and provide an abundant food source for birds and other wildlife.

The campground host at Pigeon Lake said he’s getting complaints about them, but they’re mainly just a nuisance.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices