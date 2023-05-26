Winnipeg to start spraying for tent caterpillars this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg will begin spraying for forest tent caterpillars this weekend.

A release said the city’s annual spraying will begin on Sunday in the Fort Richmond, South River Heights and Deer Lodge neighbourhoods at 9:30 p.m.

The summer schedule will run Sunday through Thursday evenings and is expected to last four weeks.

Residents who don’t want the pesticide sprayed near their property can apply to be part of the city’s approved buffer zones. Those approved will not have their property or any adjacent to it sprayed.

Buffer zones can be applied for through the city’s 311 online service request or by email.

The city will be spraying boulevards, city-owned parks and cemeteries. Daily inspections will determine where areas of priority are.

