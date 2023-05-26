Menu

Canada

Winnipeg to start spraying for tent caterpillars this weekend

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 1:00 pm
An army of forest tent caterpillars, as seen in this 2018 photo. The city will begin spraying for the bug this weekend. View image in full screen
An army of forest tent caterpillars, as seen in this 2018 photo. The city will begin spraying for the bug this weekend. Devin Saurer / Global News
The City of Winnipeg will begin spraying for forest tent caterpillars this weekend.

A release said the city’s annual spraying will begin on Sunday in the Fort Richmond, South River Heights and Deer Lodge neighbourhoods at 9:30 p.m.

The summer schedule will run Sunday through Thursday evenings and is expected to last four weeks.

Residents who don’t want the pesticide sprayed near their property can apply to be part of the city’s approved buffer zones. Those approved will not have their property or any adjacent to it sprayed.

Buffer zones can be applied for through the city’s 311 online service request or by email.

The city will be spraying boulevards, city-owned parks and cemeteries. Daily inspections will determine where areas of priority are.

Click to play video: 'Forest tent caterpillar infestation taking over Winnipeg'
Forest tent caterpillar infestation taking over Winnipeg
