‘The north is always neglected’: Manitobans frustrated by yearly road washouts

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Water pouring onto roadways and blocking traffic is not an uncommon occurrence in northern Manitoba during the spring season and impacted communities are calling for change.

The near-annual overflow onto Highway 391 forced the closure of the roadway for several days earlier this month.

“We know that there is a problem — there is an issue — but address it so it doesn’t continually happen,” O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation Chief Shirley Ducharme said, calling on the province to address the annual issue. “Do the proper work that needs to be done because it’s evident that this happens every spring,”

The spring thaw, which resulted in flooding for several Manitoba communities earlier in the season, has been problematic on the highways in her area, namely Highways 391 and 493, she said.

“We were in the process of calling a state of emergency so we could get shipments of fresh milk and bread if that road was not open by Monday (May 18). Then, they worked through the weekend and managed to open up stability on the road for heavy trucks to cross on Sunday (May 17),” Ducharme said.

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If the roadway could not be accessed, trucks would be rerouted back to Thompson, Man., where goods can be flown into the community, she added.

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In a statement to Global News, Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure (MTI), the provincial road managers, confirmed the road was closed from Leaf Rapids to Nelson House during the week of May 11.

The roadway has since reopened, but ongoing washout and flood warnings have been issued reminding motorists to “drive in accordance with the road conditions,” according to the province’s statement.

“Department staff will continue to monitor the roads to ensure that they remain in a safe condition,” it continued.

Some people living along the northern Manitoban highway say more must be done.

“Literally every year it happens and then it stops movement for everything,” said Ervin Bighetty, a former mayor of the town of Leaf Rapids who has lived in the community for more than 20 years.

“When these washouts happen, they impact everybody — for food, for resources, for fuel and for medical emergencies.”

Bighetty recalled missing appointments due to washed out roads that he could not drive on and said the issue has been a recurring topic for the province to discuss, but he feels not enough action has followed.

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“It’s frustrating. The north is always neglected. That highway has always had problems, and it’s always been a complaint that ‘391 needs work.’ It needs to be fixed,” he said.

Ducharme agreed.

“I think the province of Manitoba really needs to look seriously at these roads and work on them this summer to put better culverts, and also, to build up these areas that are low,” she said

For now, MTI will monitor the roads. Should they become too dangerous to drive on, an update will be issued on its website, the province’s statement said.