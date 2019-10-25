Menu

Entertainment

Tame Impala announces ‘The Slow Rush,’ first album in 4 years

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 1:43 pm
Tame Impala tease new album, ‘The Slow Rush’
Rock band Tame Impala's new album, 'The Slow Rush,' is due in 2020.

After more than four years of waiting, fans of Tame Impala might be pleased to know that the Australian rock project has just announced its fourth studio album, The Slow Rush.

The news was revealed on Friday after a video was shared to the band’s official YouTube account. The teaser showed clips of Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker setting up equipment in a vintage recording studio, before revealing the album title and vague release date.

Though no exact release date was given, the video confirmed that The Slow Rush will be available in 2020.

The teaser is interlaced with shots of outdoor scenery and clips from the group’s last tour.

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala performs on day 2 of MoPop Festival at West Riverfront Park on July 28, 2019 in Detroit, Mich.
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala performs on day 2 of MoPop Festival at West Riverfront Park on July 28, 2019 in Detroit, Mich. Scott Legato/Getty Images

A snippet of a new song can also be heard in the last half before the sound cuts out and the video ends.

Initially, only a small portion of the teaser was available on Tame Impala’s website. Though it offered no details about a new album, it featured Parker, 33, in the studio, leading an abundance of followers to believe that new music was in the works.

Since Tuesday, the abridged clip remains there, playing on loop; restricting visitors from accessing the band’s full webpage.

Tame Impala’s last album, Currents, was released on July 17, 2015 — making this the longest period supporters of the project have had to wait for a new album.

Tame Impala performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Spring, Calif. on April 20, 2019. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Tame Impala performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio near Palm Spring, Calif. on April 20, 2019. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT Etienne Laurent / EPA

Diehard fans of the band, however, were treated to two singles within the span of a month earlier this year, Patience and Borderline — which were both performed on Saturday Night Live back in March.

Additional updates and information can be found through the official Tame Impala website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
