Elton John postpones Indianapolis concert, says he feels ‘extremely unwell’

Hours before he was set to perform at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse arena, Elton John postponed his Indianapolis concert, which was part of his final tour — the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The Tiny Dancer singer made the announcement on Saturday via Instagram, where he wrote that he was “extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform.”

“I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best #EltonFarewellTour show possible and unfortunately that’s simply not possible,” John, 72, wrote.

The star also offered an apology to his “dear fans,” writing, “Thank you so much for your support and understanding.”

John did not offer further details.

The cancellation followed the death of his mother-in-law, Gladys Furnish, who died last week.

John’s husband, David Furnish, wrote an emotional Instagram post about his mother, revealing that she died on Friday, Oct. 25.

“Today I lost my beautiful, angelic mother. She passed away peacefully in the middle of the night, with me and my brothers by her side. Mum radiated gentle kindness. She was utterly devoted to her family. We all richly benefitted from her patient wisdom and bountiful love,” the 57-year-old wrote.

“Rest in peace Mum. You lived your life impeccably. I will never forget you. I promise to do my best to pass the gifts you gave to me on to my own beautiful sons.”

The Oct. 26 Indianapolis concert has since been rescheduled to Thursday, March 26, 2020.

“I promise I will deliver the show you deserve,” John added in his statement.

John’s next scheduled concert date is in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday.

The Crocodile Rocker announced at the beginning of 2018 that he would be retiring from touring. He has been touring the world for almost five decades now.

He said he wanted to spend his time focusing on life with Furnish and their two children.

“I came to fatherhood late in the day, but it’s been one of the miracles of my life. Having had children and seeing how much joy they brought to us, I thought, ‘Do you know what? I want to spend more time with them. I’m their father, David is their father. They give us so much joy. I don’t want to miss too much.”

— With files from the Canadian Press