Jared Leto donates $5K to family whose young sons were hit, severely injured by car

After being nominated to participate in the #GoodThingChallenge by Russian-German music producer Zedd, Jared Leto played along with a hefty donation to families in need.

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman was kind enough to support a struggling family in need after a freak accident threatened the lives of two children.

On Wednesday, Leto, 47, caught wind of a married couple — Michael Hofer and Brighton Peachey — whose sons, three-year-old Griffin and 18-month-old Watson, were both struck by a car earlier this month and left in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The Academy Award-winning actor donated US$5,000 to the family to aid with the family’s medical bills.

Griffin (3) and Watson (18 months) were in a stroller when a car hit them. Watson suffered a broken neck, broken pelvis, and lacerated liver. Griffin suffered a full break skull fracture, broken clavicle, and abrasions. Their @gofundme: https://t.co/mCUd9osP9B — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) October 23, 2019

Leto detailed the young children’s injuries in a tweet.

“Watson suffered a broken neck, broken pelvis, and lacerated liver,” Leto wrote. “Griffin suffered a full break skull fracture, broken clavicle, and abrasions.”

According to ABC4 News in Sandy, Utah, the boys’ father was completely blown away by Leto’s generosity.

“I have no idea how he found out about it,” said Hofer. “What an incredible surprise!”

As of Thursday afternoon, the family has raised more than $98,000 of its $100,000 goal on its GoFundMe page seeking assistance with medical costs for the two boys.

On Wednesday, Griffin and Watson were brought home and are currently recovering slowly, according to Peachey.

“Both boys have a lot of physical, occupational, and speech therapy as well as countless doctor appointments, but are healing every day,” she said in a GoFundMe update.

Helping the Hofer family wasn’t the only contribution Leto made on Wednesday. He also made a $5,000 donation to the family of a burn victim named Zaid.

At just two years old, Zaid survived a horrific accident where his bed caught fire after a candle fell onto it. A GoFundMe page was launched for Zaid by disability rights advocate Christopher Ulmer, asking for only $100.

WATCH: Zaid’s story

“The amount of surgeries Zaid needs is overwhelming. If each person reading this contributes $5 we will empower Zaid to live the best life possible,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Leto said his funds would be used for functional surgeries and potential reconstructive procedures.

More than $293,000 worth of donations have so far been made to Zaid and his family.

The #GoodThingChallenge was launched by Zedd earlier this month. Leto was one of the first to be nominated and participate.

After sharing the stories of both families, Leto nominated Hollywood star Cara Delevingne, Imagine Dragons‘ Dan Reynolds and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.

My good friend @Zedd nominated me for the #goodthingchallenge. I nominate @Caradelevingne, @DanReynolds & @drewtaggart to do something good, no matter how big or small. For my good thing I donated to these people: — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) October 23, 2019

Leto later encouraged his fans and supporters to go out and participate in the challenge.

He tweeted: “Remember the smallest gesture can make a big impact… even if it’s just a hello and a smile.”