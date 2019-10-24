Menu

Entertainment

Jared Leto donates $5K to family whose young sons were hit, severely injured by car

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 3:54 pm
Jared Leto at arrivals for Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination Met Gala Costume Institute Annual Benefit - Part 1, Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York City on May 7, 2018. .
Jared Leto at arrivals for Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination Met Gala Costume Institute Annual Benefit - Part 1, Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York City on May 7, 2018. . Rob Kim/Everett Collection

After being nominated to participate in the #GoodThingChallenge by Russian-German music producer ZeddJared Leto played along with a hefty donation to families in need.

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman was kind enough to support a struggling family in need after a freak accident threatened the lives of two children.

On Wednesday, Leto, 47, caught wind of a married couple — Michael Hofer and Brighton Peachey — whose sons, three-year-old Griffin and 18-month-old Watson, were both struck by a car earlier this month and left in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The Academy Award-winning actor donated US$5,000 to the family to aid with the family’s medical bills.

Leto detailed the young children’s injuries in a tweet.

“Watson suffered a broken neck, broken pelvis, and lacerated liver,” Leto wrote. “Griffin suffered a full break skull fracture, broken clavicle, and abrasions.”

READ MORE: Ex-One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson drops single, announces 2 Canadian tour dates

According to ABC4 News in Sandy, Utah, the boys’ father was completely blown away by Leto’s generosity.

“I have no idea how he found out about it,” said Hofer. “What an incredible surprise!”

As of Thursday afternoon, the family has raised more than $98,000 of its $100,000 goal on its GoFundMe page seeking assistance with medical costs for the two boys.

View this post on Instagram

| humanKIND | People are SO incredibly good. I literally cannot believe the outpouring of love and support we have received. You always see all the bad on the news, but this experience has shown me how much more goodness there is out there.😊💕 It’s a miracle our boys survived, let alone that they are home and recovering. The docs weren’t able to tell us if Watson would recover to his normal self or not because of the severity of his brain injury. But each day we see small improvements and little signs of his old self, which is a HUGE miracle. We know the thoughts, prayers, love, and good vibes have been fueling these miracles and healing our little boys. We are forever grateful! I can’t even believe how many complete strangers have reached out and helped us! You’re not strangers any more 🤗. . We are trying to share some of the good karma we’ve received in what little ways we can right now. So who wants to do the #goodthingchallenge with me?! I’d love to hear all the ways your guys are spreading positive vibes, share them in the comments below! ❤️

A post shared by b r i g h t o n p e a c h y (@brightnpeachey) on

On Wednesday, Griffin and Watson were brought home and are currently recovering slowly, according to Peachey.

“Both boys have a lot of physical, occupational, and speech therapy as well as countless doctor appointments, but are healing every day,” she said in a GoFundMe update.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez releases breakup song ‘Look at Her Now’

Helping the Hofer family wasn’t the only contribution Leto made on Wednesday. He also made a $5,000 donation to the family of a burn victim named Zaid.

At just two years old, Zaid survived a horrific accident where his bed caught fire after a candle fell onto it. A GoFundMe page was launched for Zaid by disability rights advocate Christopher Ulmer, asking for only $100.

WATCH: Zaid’s story

 

“The amount of surgeries Zaid needs is overwhelming. If each person reading this contributes $5 we will empower Zaid to live the best life possible,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Leto said his funds would be used for functional surgeries and potential reconstructive procedures.

More than $293,000 worth of donations have so far been made to Zaid and his family.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg partners with Israeli cannabis company, will promote pot-growing machine

The #GoodThingChallenge was launched by Zedd earlier this month. Leto was one of the first to be nominated and participate.

After sharing the stories of both families, Leto nominated Hollywood star Cara Delevingne, Imagine DragonsDan Reynolds and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.

Leto later encouraged his fans and supporters to go out and participate in the challenge.

He tweeted: “Remember the smallest gesture can make a big impact… even if it’s just a hello and a smile.”

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
