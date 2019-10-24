Selena Gomez releases breakup song ‘Look at Her Now’

After dropping Lose You to Love Me on Wednesday, Selena Gomez has surprised her fans for the second day in a row by releasing another brand-new single, Look at Her Now.

The bass-heavy breakup tune dropped in the early hours of Thursday along with a vibrant new music video directed by Sophie Muller.

Adding to the popular fan theory that Lose You to Love Me was written about Gomez’s romantic feelings towards her old flame, Justin Bieber, many are now speculating that Look at Her Now serves as a followup.

One Twitter user wrote: “First she released Lose You to Love Me, and then Look at Her Now. I’m starting to think that those songs [were] about her and Justin.”

And here’s my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this especially for you. Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now. ❤️ https://t.co/aFDgALPxwl #ShotOniPhone #LookAtHerNow pic.twitter.com/cYBrStFt8f — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 24, 2019

The lyrics in the song’s verse reminisce about an old relationship, detailing its end and how the partner in question eventually found new love, which some fans are speculating to be Hailey Baldwin, Bieber’s new wife.

In the chorus, Gomez, 27, sings about moving on. Whether Look at Her Now was written about moving on from the Canadian pop singer specifically is unknown.

The lyrics read: “Of course she was sad / But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet / Took a few years to soak up the tears / But look at her now, watch her go.”

Gomez received criticism after dropping Lose You to Love Me earlier this week, with many calling her out on social media for singing about the married man.

WATCH: Selena Gomez’s official ‘Lose You to Love Me’ video

In response to the backlash, Gomez said during an Instagram Live video: “I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.”

“It doesn’t matter what the situation is,” she said. “If you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment.

“My heart is only to release things that I feel are me and that I’m proud of.”

She also revealed that the song “was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” 2015’s Revival.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2017. Photo by Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Since then, Gomez had been temporarily involved in a relationship with Toronto-based musician The Weeknd between her on-and-off relationship with Bieber, 25. Gomez and The Weeknd dated throughout 2017.

After breaking up, the Starboy singer went on to rekindle a romance with his former girlfriend, Bella Hadid. The two broke up once again earlier this year.

Though some fans toyed with the idea, most didn’t seem as interested in the Gomez/Weeknd theory as opposed to the “Jelena” one.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say about Look at Her Now:

i really wanna thank justin bcs if he wasn't this stupid we would never have such an iconic songs like lose you to love me and look at her now — sya (@stunjsel) October 24, 2019

Is look at her now about justin too? I mean.. those lyrics are so powerful yet there is a hint in it — elmofunvian (@elmofunvian) October 24, 2019

Selena: I needed to hate you to love me

Justin: realizing he dun messed up

Selena: MMM MMM MMM Look at her now

Justin: pic.twitter.com/xtUEzOUwg2 — M a r i c a r m e n (@MarcarmNegrete) October 24, 2019

Selena Gomez surprise-releasing the breakup banger "Look at Her Now" a day after her emotional ballad about growing from her relationship with Justin Bieber … the implications that this has … — JUST IN: Curto (@justinmcurto) October 24, 2019

from lose you to love me to look at her now. yes justin, selena did that. 😊 — mik 💙 (@mkldmbrq) October 24, 2019

Look at Her Now is now available through all major streaming platforms.

The brand-new song, along with Lose You to Love Me, is expected to appear on Gomez’s upcoming third studio album.

As of this writing, there are no official details regarding the status of the record.