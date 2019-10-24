Selena Gomez releases breakup song ‘Look at Her Now’

After dropping Lose You to Love Me on Wednesday, Selena Gomez has surprised her fans for the second day in a row by releasing another brand-new single, Look at Her Now.
The bass-heavy breakup tune dropped in the early hours of Thursday along with a vibrant new music video directed by Sophie Muller.
Adding to the popular fan theory that Lose You to Love Me was written about Gomez’s romantic feelings towards her old flame, Justin Bieber, many are now speculating that Look at Her Now serves as a followup.
The lyrics in the song’s verse reminisce about an old relationship, detailing its end and how the partner in question eventually found new love, which some fans are speculating to be Hailey Baldwin, Bieber’s new wife.
READ MORE: Hailey Bieber posts ‘I’ll Kill You’ to Instagram after Selena Gomez drops alleged Justin Bieber song
In the chorus, Gomez, 27, sings about moving on. Whether Look at Her Now was written about moving on from the Canadian pop singer specifically is unknown.
The lyrics read: “Of course she was sad / But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet / Took a few years to soak up the tears / But look at her now, watch her go.”
Gomez received criticism after dropping Lose You to Love Me earlier this week, with many calling her out on social media for singing about the married man.
WATCH: Selena Gomez’s official ‘Lose You to Love Me’ video
In response to the backlash, Gomez said during an Instagram Live video: “I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.”
“It doesn’t matter what the situation is,” she said. “If you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment.
“My heart is only to release things that I feel are me and that I’m proud of.”
READ MORE: Snoop Dogg partners with Israeli cannabis company, will promote pot-growing machine
She also revealed that the song “was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” 2015’s Revival.
Since then, Gomez had been temporarily involved in a relationship with Toronto-based musician The Weeknd between her on-and-off relationship with Bieber, 25. Gomez and The Weeknd dated throughout 2017.
After breaking up, the Starboy singer went on to rekindle a romance with his former girlfriend, Bella Hadid. The two broke up once again earlier this year.
Though some fans toyed with the idea, most didn’t seem as interested in the Gomez/Weeknd theory as opposed to the “Jelena” one.
READ MORE: ‘The Lighthouse’ director Robert Eggers on Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe and seagulls
Here’s what some Twitter users had to say about Look at Her Now:
Look at Her Now is now available through all major streaming platforms.
READ MORE: Selena Gomez drops new song and fans think it’s about Justin Bieber
The brand-new song, along with Lose You to Love Me, is expected to appear on Gomez’s upcoming third studio album.
As of this writing, there are no official details regarding the status of the record.
COMMENTS