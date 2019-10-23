Snoop Dogg partners with Israeli cannabis company, will promote pot-growing machine

Snoop Dogg has partnered up with an Israel-based marijuana business called Seedo.
The company promotes home-grown marijuana and enlisted the American musician as their new brand ambassador earlier this week, according to the Canadian Press.
Snoop Dogg, 48, is an avid marijuana advocate and extremely outspoken regarding his use of the subtance. The Who Am I? rapper is set to promote Seedo’s newest product, the “Seedo Homelab.”
Seedo’s Homelab is a small, refrigerator-like machine that helps grow marijuana plants with assistance from AI (artificial intelligence) technology.
The self-contained, smell-proof “grow box” regulates temperature, light, carbon dioxide and minerals and is monitored by a mobile application made by Seedo.
Though the Seedo Homelab is marketed towards cannabis users, it is also able to grow a variety of different pesticide-free herbs, vegetables and other plants, according to the product listing.
In 2015, Snoop Dogg launched his very own line of marijuana products. He called the business Leafs by Snoop.
In an official press release announcing the newly-established business relationship, Seedo CEO Zohar Levy said, “We are honoured to partner with an industry icon like Snoop Dogg.”
He continued: “Snoop’s vast global following, industry influence and network reach will provide us an invaluable resource for Seedo as we continue to grow. The synergy between Seedo’s products and Snoop’s platforms is truly natural.”
The Seedo Homelab is currently listed at US$2,400, and can be financed with an initial deposit of $499, requiring the rest of the payment upon delivery.
Additional information, updates and products can be found through the official Seedo website.
— With files from the Canadian Press
