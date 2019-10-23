‘Star Wars’ fans invited to design droid for international contest

Send this page to someone via email

For more than 42 years, Star Wars has inspired and enticed generations of sci-fi fans with its unique and creative settings, weapons, spaceships and creatures.

One of Lucasfilm‘s most notable contributions is the number of personable droids featured in films, games and TV series across the Star Wars universe, including the much-beloved C-3PO and R2-D2 and the more recent BB-8.

Now, diehard fans of the Disney franchise have been invited to build their very own droid for the Star Wars universe.

On Tuesday, Star Wars: Force for Change and First partnered up to launch the Build My Droid contest, in which fans could have the chance for their very own creation to be included in a future Star Wars project and attend the world premiere of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker in December.

C-3PO and R2-D2 on set for ‘Star Wars.’ Disney/Lucasfilm

According to a press release, the contest is meant “to inspire the next generation of heroes and innovators in science, technology, engineering, math and creative arts.”

Whether it’s a simple sketch, a painting or a digital drawing, fans ages 16 and up are eligible to submit their very own droids to the Build My Droid website until Nov. 13.

In addition to being invited to the Rise of Skywalker premiere, the talented winner will be present at the public debut of their droid on that same day on the Star Wars red carpet.

Though no official details have yet been revealed regarding the project in which the lucky winner will eventually see their creation, Mark Hamill — Luke Skywalker himself — promised in a promotional video that “it will be brought to life by Lucasfilm and forever be a part of Star Wars.”

2:01 Movie trailer: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Movie trailer: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Force for Change is a Star Wars-themed charity that collects donations to fund solutions for global problems. They hope to embolden and motivate the next generation of heroes and innovators while also empowering the Star Wars fan community to use their fandom for good.

First is a global robotics community that aims to educate youth in robotics in preparation for the future. The organization’s goal is similar to that of Force for Change in the sense that First hopes to inspire innovation and leadership through engaging, hands-on robotics challenges developed to ignite curiosity and passion in students in kindergarten through Grade 12.

“The ingenuity and creativity of Star Wars fans has always amazed me,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy while speaking about the inspiration behind the Build My Droid contest.

“When First teamed up with Force for Change, we saw a great opportunity to both highlight their incredible talent and reaffirm the importance of STEM programs. I can’t wait to see what designs they come up with.”

(L-R) J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega with ‘Star Wars’ droids BB-8, left, and R2-D2. CP Images Archive

A number of special guest judges will decide the winner after the contest closes. The panel includes Star Wars creature and special makeup effects supervisor Neal Scanlan, Lucasfilm vice-president John Swartz, Lucasfilm senior creative executive Pablo Hidalgo and The Big Bang Theory star and STEM advocate Mayim Bialik.

Dean Kamen, founder of First, rounds out the list of judges. Kamen is also the inventor of the LUKE Arm, a revolutionary prosthesis with a powered shoulder.

Those interested in entering the Build My Droid contest can submit their entries here before Nov. 13.

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker will see director J.J. Abrams‘ return to the series after 2015’s critically acclaimed The Force Awakens.

The film will serve as the ninth and final story in the long-running Skywalker saga.

2:18 Final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker will be released in cinemas across Canada on Friday, Dec. 19. Tickets are now on sale.

You can watch both trailers for the upcoming film in the video above.