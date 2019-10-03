Ewan McGregor’s ‘Star Wars’ rat tail sells for nearly $3K

Send this page to someone via email

Some diehard Star Wars fans might be disappointed to hear that they’ll no longer be able to purchase one of the the series’ most iconic treasures.

Which one, some might ask? Well, it’s Ewan McGregor‘s “Padawan braid,” from the highly-controversial 1999 instalment of the popular film franchise, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

For those who don’t know what a Padawan braid is, it’s essentially a rat tail haircut. A rat tail, however, that in George Lucas’ sci-fi lore, is worn solely by Padawans (apprentice Jedi) before officially becoming Jedi Knights — at which point it’s cut off with a lightsaber.

McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy from 1999-2005, was clad in the lengthy wisp of hair for only the first film.

Now, nearly two decades after Kenobi was knighted as a Jedi and had his braid seared off (taking place before the events of 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones), it seems McGregor’s charming hairpiece has found itself a new home.

That’s right. On Tuesday, one dedicated Star Wars fan won the seemingly beloved braid during the ongoing “treasures from film and television auction” — which is based in London, England.

Initially, the prized Padawan braid, or “Lot No. 682,” was only estimated to rake in between £600 and £800.

However, the undisclosed buyer paid £1,722 GBP, which, as of this writing, equates to $2836.25.

Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi in 1999’s ‘Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.’ Lucasfilm / 20th Century Fox

It seems the winning bidder was severely underestimated, just as little Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) once was during The Phantom Menace‘s heavily-animated podrace on Tattooine.

For others who may be wondering, the rat tail originally sported by McGregor was not actually made from the actor’s own hair.

Though in the film the banded braid was part McGregor, part prop, the item sold off at the recent auction was only the latter portion, which was made from brown synthetic hair and held together with glue — which is clearly visible on the now-worn item.

It was originally created by hair stylist Sue Love, who, according to the official Prop Store listing, contributed lots towards the Star Wars franchise among several other “notable productions.”

(L-R) Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi and Ahmed Best as Jar Jar Binks in 1999’s ‘Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.’ Lucasfilm / 20th Century Fox

The hair was kept in Love’s collection for two decades before making it to the popular auction site.

Pictures of Kenobi/McGregor’s Padawan braid can be found on the original auction listing.