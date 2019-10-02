‘Birds of Prey’ trailer: Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn

Send this page to someone via email

More than three years after being confirmed by Warner Bros., an official trailer for the upcoming DC Comics film, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, has been released.

The movie, simply known as Birds of Prey, serves as a sequel to 2016’s highly criticized Suicide Squad, which featured Jared Leto‘s unpopular take on Batman‘s arch nemesis, the Joker.

Birds of Prey, however, will not include the Joker, and instead will focus on his now former-girlfriend, Harley Quinn — who is portrayed by Academy Award-nominee, Margot Robbie.

Robbie’s performance in Suicide Squad, for the most part, earned her a great reputation among dedicated fans of DC’s extended film universe (the DCEU).

The Cathy Yan-directed film will unite Quinn with fellow DC Comic anti-heroes Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya, as they protect a young girl named Cassandra Cain, who is in danger from the notorious crime lord, Black Mask.

The trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, opens with a shot of Quinn and Cain walking down a city street in the middle of the night.

“Do you know what a harlequin is?” asks the much-beloved character in a voice over. “A harlequin’s role is to serve. It’s nothing without a master. No one gives two s**ts who we are beyond that,” she adds.

Quinn continues: “The Joker and I broke up. I wanted a fresh start. But it turns out, I wasn’t the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation.”

The two-minute clip then cuts back and forth between scenes of Quinn and the newly-introduced cast of all-female superheroes, before the viewer is introduced to the manic Black Mask.

Most of the film’s cast was confirmed by the end of 2018, with the trailer confirming most of those roles.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 10 Cloverfield Lane) returns to the big-screen as Huntress, while Jurnee Smollett-Bell portrays Black Canary, and Rosie Perez (Fearless) will play Montoya.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in the DC Comics film, ‘Birds of Prey,’ which is set for a Feb. 7, 2020 release date. Warner Bros.

Black Mask (or Roman Sionis), will be portrayed by Golden Globe-winning actor Ewan McGregor.

McGregor, 48, does not wear the character’s iconic black mask in the trailer, which left a number of fans in confusion, however, many are staying positive that the sinister disguise will make an appearance in the finished production of the film.

Additional updates and information regarding Birds of Prey can be found on the film’s initial website.

Birds of Prey is set to hit cinemas worldwide on Feb. 7, 2020.