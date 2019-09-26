‘The Irishman’ trailer: Netflix movie transforms Robert De Niro

One day before its premiere at the New York Film Festival, Netflix has released a second glimpse of Martin Scorsese‘s organized-crime film The Irishman.

The story is based on the Charles Brandt novel I Heard You Paint Houses, which recounts the life of the late Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, an American labour union official who allegedly worked for the Bufalino crime family.

The trailer highlights Sheeran (Robert De Niro) and the story of how he comes to meet his future boss, Russell “Old Man” Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and accomplice Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) as well as the madness that follows in his newly earned role as an escape driver for the Bufalinos.

First, however, Sheeran must go through an interview with the family’s attorney, Bill Bufalino (Ray Romano), and prove his worth.

The trailer opens with Bill and Sheeran sitting in the lawyer’s office.

“Frank… Sheeran, am I saying that right?” Bill asks.

“Yeah, you said it right,” replies Sheeran.

“Under the contract, management can only fire a driver on very specific charges,” Bill says.

The lawyer proceeds to ask Sheeran if he is ever late, has had any “moving violations” or if he ever drinks on the job.

Sheeran replies no to each question as the trailer cuts back and forth to different scenes, including one of him choking a man and another of him drinking shots at a bar.

“You ever hit anybody?” Bill asks.

“On the job?” Sheeran says after a long pause.

The clip then cuts to two quick scenes of violence. In the first, Sheeran punches someone, and in the second, he tackles a man out of his chair.

“I don’t think so,” Sheeran responds.

“Alright then, we don’t have nothing to worry about,” Bill says to a smiling Sheeran.

The Irishman was originally set to follow Scorsese’s critically acclaimed drama Silence (2016). However, the iconic director instead released the documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story (2019) first.

The Irishman also stars Bobby Cannavale and Harvey Keitel, who portrays the late Sicilian-American mobster Angelo Bruno.

The Irishman is set to premiere on Friday, Sept. 27.

It will make its way to select cinemas across the globe on Nov. 1 before being released on Netflix on Nov. 27.

Watch both official trailers for ‘The Irishman’ above.

