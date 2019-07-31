Entertainment
July 31, 2019 11:13 am

‘The Irishman’ trailer: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci reunite with Martin Scorsese

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Spanning decades, 'The Irishman,' starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime.

A A

Fans of Martin Scorsese were treated to a first look at his highly anticipated Netflix film, The Irishman, with its first official trailer on Wednesday.

The biographical organized crime film is based on the Charles Brandt novel, I Heard You Paint Houses, which recounts the life and crimes of the late Frank (The Irishman) Sheeran, an American labour union official who allegedly worked for the Bufalino crime family incognito.

The Irishman stars Robert De Niro as Sheeran and Joe Pesci as his boss, Russell (Old Man) Bufalino. Both have worked together with Scorsese, 76, on a number of different projects, including Raging Bull (1980) and, most recently, 1995’s Casino.

Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Netflix film, ‘The Irishman,’ which is set for a Sept. 27 premiere at the New York Film Festival.

Netflix

Story continues below

Al Pacino rounds out the trio — in his first collaboration with Scorsese — as Jimmy Hoffa, who was supposedly a good friend of The Irishman.

Prior to his death in 2003, Sheeran claimed he murdered Hoffa as per Bufalino’s orders in 1975 — when he was reported missing — during an interview ahead of the publication of I Heard You Paint Houses.

READ MORE: Bruce Lee’s daughter lashes out over dad’s portrayal in ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’

The trailer opens with Pesci’s character walking into the Villa Di Roma restaurant. A phone rings and he picks it up.

“Hi, my friend,” he says. “I’ve got that kid I was talking to you about here.”

“I’m gonna put him on the phone and let you talk to him, OK?” he adds before passing the phone to a younger-looking De Niro.

Pacino is then revealed on the other line as Hoffa. “Is that Frank?” he asks. “This is Jimmy Hoffa.”

Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Netflix film, ‘The Irishman,’ which is set for a Sept. 27 premiere at the New York Film Festival.

Netflix

“Our friend speaks very highly of you,” he adds, referring to Bufalino.

“Thank you,” replies Sheeran.

“I heard you paint houses,” says Hoffa, before cutting to the sound of breaking glass, a man falling out of the front door of the restaurant and Sheeran proceeding to shoot and kill him.

“Yes, I do, sir,” Sheeran says, as the film cuts back to the phone.

READ MORE: ‘The Lighthouse’ trailer — Watch Robert Pattinson fight an octopus

The Irishman was set to follow Scorsese’s critically acclaimed drama film, Silence (2016). However, the iconic director instead released the Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story (2019) documentary first.

The film also stars Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano and Harvey Keitel, who portrays the late Sicilian-American mobster, Angelo Bruno.

Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Netflix film, ‘The Irishman,’ which is set for a Sept. 27 release.

Netflix

The Irishman is set to premiere at this year’s annual New York Film Festival on Sept. 27. It will be released on Netflix worldwide later this year, before making its way to select theatres.

An official release date has not yet been confirmed.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Al Pacino
Frank Sheeran
i heard you paint houses
Jimmy Hoffa
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese 2019
Robert De Niro
Russell Bufalino
The Irishman
The Irishman film
The Irishman Netflix
The Irishman trailer
Who is the Irishman
Who was Frank Sheeran

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.