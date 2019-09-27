Spider-Man returns to Marvel Cinematic Universe; Sony, Marvel to produce 3rd movie

Spider-Man fans rejoice: Peter Parker will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) despite recent disagreements between media giants Marvel and Sony Pictures, as the companies have announced they will partner up once again for a third Spider-Man film alongside Disney.

The news was reported by Variety on Friday and came after Marvel and Sony issued a joint statement announcing Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, would be returning to produce the third film in the Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man series.

Tom Holland is also set to return to the series, and the movie will reportedly pick up where this year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home left off — at its nail-biting cliffhanger scene.

“We’ve had a great collaboration over the last four years, and our mutual desire to continue was equal to that of the many fans,” Sony Pictures’ chief communications officer Robert Lawson said of Spider-Man’s return to the MCU. “We are delighted to be moving forward together.”

After Sony’s temporary deal with Disney came to a sudden halt late last month, the web-slinging superhero was stripped from Marvel‘s in-depth onscreen universe.

Though Spider-Man fanatics across the globe remained hopeful the film industry giants would sign another deal together, that did not come to pass — at least, not until this week.

A new deal was reportedly signed between the two companies on Thursday, making the comeback official.

Instead of agreeing to the 50-50 monetary split Disney had reportedly pitched to Sony at first, Marvel will now receive only 25 per cent of the film’s profits, however the company will still receive full merchandising profits in partnership with Disney.

According to Variety, the deal also decided that Spider-Man himself will appear in at least one other MCU film outside of the standalone Spider-Man film series.

After the announcement, Feige, 46, issued a statement sharing his excitement about the partnership.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” he said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe.

“[Spider-Man] also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse, you never know what surprises the future might hold,” Feige added.

The third standalone Spider-Man film in the MCU is scheduled for a July 16, 2021, release.

Disney+, Disney’s very own streaming platform, launches on Nov. 12 in North America and will feature all MCU-related TV series and films. It will also serve as the hub for the upcoming Phase 4 series, including Loki and Hawkeye.

