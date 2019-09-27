Tom Holland, Will Smith star in new ‘Spies in Disguise’ trailer

Spies in Disguise, an animated spy comedy adventure, released a new trailer on Friday starring Will Smith and Tom Holland.

Smith’s character is a super spy named Lance Sterling, and Holland plays a scientist named Walter Beckett.

The characters are polar opposites as Smith’s Sterling is smooth, suave and debonair while Holland’s Beckett is… not.

When events take an unexpected turn, the duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission — one that requires a disguise in which Sterling transforms into a brave, fierce, majestic pigeon.

“Guess it’s time to introduce myself,” Sterling says before a montage of the spy fighting crime plays.

“Lance Sterling, always dressed to impress. Walter Beckett, graduated MIT at 15 and works in the tech innovations lab,” a voice says in the trailer.

“Being a pigeon could make you a very good spy. Pigeons are everywhere, and no one notices them. In fact, pigeons can see in slow motion,” Beckett tells Sterling before he turns into the bird.

Spies in Disguise stars Smith, Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka. The film is directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno.

Spies in Disguise hits theatres nationwide on Christmas Day.

Watch the trailer in the video above.