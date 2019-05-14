Internet reacts to Will Smith version of ‘Prince Ali’ in upcoming ‘Aladdin,’ and it’s not good
Disney has released a clip (via IGN) from its upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin, and the scene stars Will Smith as Genie.
In the latest clip, Smith performs the song Prince Ali, and the performance was met with mixed reactions on social media.
Smith sings as he introduces Prince Ali — who is really just Aladdin — in a parade. Smith’s character sings while being backed by many dancers, musicians and beautiful colours.
The original Prince Ali was performed by the late Robin Williams in the 1992 Disney animated movie. The film was also nominated for Best Original Score at the 1993 Golden Globes.
Some people online preferred the original version of the song, calling Smith’s version “boring” and “the worst of both worlds.”
Others told Disney fans to give Smith a chance to play his own version of Genie.
Fans have been very concerned with Smith’s Genie character since the first trailer was released.
The first look at Smith’s blue Genie in the live-action film made many fans of the Disney classic confused.
The official synopsis for Aladdin describes the film as a “thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic,” adding that the story is “the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the genie who may be the key to their future.”
The film stars Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders and Numan Acar as Hakim.
Aladdin hits theatres on May 24.
