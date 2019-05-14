Internet reacts to Will Smith version of ‘Prince Ali’ in upcoming ‘Aladdin,’ and it’s not good

Disney has released a clip (via IGN) from its upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin, and the scene stars Will Smith as Genie.

In the latest clip, Smith performs the song Prince Ali, and the performance was met with mixed reactions on social media.

Smith sings as he introduces Prince Ali — who is really just Aladdin — in a parade. Smith’s character sings while being backed by many dancers, musicians and beautiful colours.

Watch Will Smith perform "Prince Ali" in this new clip from #Aladdin! pic.twitter.com/T24OzFl3bf — IGN (@IGN) May 14, 2019

READ MORE: ‘You look like a prince on the outside’ — New trailer shows ‘Aladdin’ and Genie’s friendship

The original Prince Ali was performed by the late Robin Williams in the 1992 Disney animated movie. The film was also nominated for Best Original Score at the 1993 Golden Globes.

Some people online preferred the original version of the song, calling Smith’s version “boring” and “the worst of both worlds.”

Me watching the “prince Ali” new will smith rendition song…. I-#Aladdin #DisneyAladdin pic.twitter.com/bvwnCdYpKl — minding my own MF’n business bish (@Jeice_3) May 14, 2019

how could they make prince ali so BORING :(

it’s one of the best musical numbers in any disney movie https://t.co/jOXgb0ETBX — gavin 🧸 (@belovedearly) May 14, 2019

There are things that you can do in animation that you just can't do in live action. And the Prince Ali clip for Aladdin proves why. It is boring as Hell compared to the energy of the original and just makes me hates these remakes more and more. — Callie Richards (@calliecatt93) May 14, 2019

Look you can do totally animated choreography where anything you can imagine can happen with total freedom Or you can do actual choreography like in the Broadway show where what's exciting is real dancers performing live This CGI-heavy live action is the worst of both worlds https://t.co/29P8BnKPhi — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) May 14, 2019

I like Will Smith, and have fond childhood memories of Aladdin, but this just doesn't work. https://t.co/osBrcjc1lQ — Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) May 14, 2019

Disney giving away Prince Ali is basically a vote of no confidence as it's the best part of Aladdin in terms of flashy musical numbers. Also it's bad here so I can only assume the rest of the movie is also really bad. It'll still probably make a ton of money which is exhausting — Em (@em_being) May 14, 2019

Damn the Prince Ali scene of #Aladdin's live-action remake seems to have drained all the life, magic, and fun out of probably the best scene & songs of the original film. Even the Broadway version with it's limited stage space & budget had more energy.https://t.co/4NcGXGwnvf — DarkBeast (@XMenHankMcCoy) May 14, 2019

I'm just going to sit here rewatching the original Prince Ali again and again and enjoy a version of this song that actually makes me happy https://t.co/xcGHH9dEnI — Lee (@lee_g_b) May 14, 2019

Why…why is the new version of Prince Ali so slow. What is with Jasmine's friend. Have they awkwardly auto-tuned Will Smith? I have so many questions, and all of them will be answered when I drag a friend with me to see Aladdin. https://t.co/QtWwz9KkCw — Ben M-J 🔜 Feral Vector (@V_Ben) May 14, 2019

In the new #Aladdin, if the Prince Ali song isn’t just a remix of Will Smith’s “Miami” with Aladdin-themed lyrics, I will be very disappointed. — Spencer Nielsen (@spencerwnielsen) May 11, 2019

READ MORE: Will Smith’s Genie in ‘Aladdin’ triggers onslaught of internet mockery

Others told Disney fans to give Smith a chance to play his own version of Genie.

NEWS FLASH Will Smith’s Prince Ali version is not as flashy because this is a live-action, NOT a cartoon. Give Will’s Genie a chance! Geesh #May24th #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/uzWNsz7C3q — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) May 14, 2019

They released the live action Prince Ali from Aladdin. I had low expectations but I didn't expect to get all teary eyed and spend it missing Robin Williams so much. This just reminds me of what an astounding talent Robin was. I think they should have made this a rap song instead. https://t.co/ObPKGBvfFQ — Lis (@Ameligatha) May 14, 2019

Make wayyyyy for Prince Ali! https://t.co/YGktwWzEKO — Lia A Ganni (@agannyi) May 14, 2019

READ MORE: Will Smith previews Genie character, raps ‘Aladdin’ song ‘Friend Like Me’

Fans have been very concerned with Smith’s Genie character since the first trailer was released.

WATCH: ‘Aladdin’ trailer shows first glimpse of Will Smith’s Genie

The first look at Smith’s blue Genie in the live-action film made many fans of the Disney classic confused.

now this is a story all about how

my life got flipped turned upside down

& i’d like to take a minute

just sit right there

i’ll tell you how i became a meme

and destroyed your new year pic.twitter.com/BWHMlOKA63 — Bright Wall/Dark Room (@BWDR) February 11, 2019

One taught me love

One taught me patience

One taught me pain pic.twitter.com/FMerfVNwgx — Jonathon Dornbush (@jmdornbush) February 11, 2019

The internet reacting to Will Smith’s genie pic.twitter.com/gK6ginlrxQ — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 11, 2019

First look at Will Smith as the Genie in the up coming live action Aladdin pic.twitter.com/yFLxrVJXv2 — Xanny DeVito (@trevorstweetss) February 11, 2019

READ MORE: New ‘Aladdin’ teaser takes viewers to Cave of Wonders

The official synopsis for Aladdin describes the film as a “thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic,” adding that the story is “the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the genie who may be the key to their future.”

The film stars Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders and Numan Acar as Hakim.

Aladdin hits theatres on May 24.