New ‘Aladdin’ teaser takes viewers to Cave of Wonders

Disney’s new Aladdin teaser for the live-action remake gives a better look at Naomi Scott’s Princess Jasmine and Mena Massoud’s Aladdin.

The official synopsis for Aladdin describes the film as a “thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic,” adding that the story is “the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the genie who may be the key to their future.”

“How did you get past the guards?” Princess Jasmine asks Aladdin.

“That was challenging,” he responds.

She tells him he “can’t just break into a palace like you own the place.”

“If you don’t have anything, you have to act like you own everything,” Aladdin says to Princess Jasmine.

The teaser runs through various parts of the film, including scenes of Jafar sending Aladdin into the Cave of Wonders to retrieve a mystical lamp.

Will Smith’s Genie appears and tells Aladdin: “Oh, great one that summons me, I stand by my oath. Loyalty to wishes three… I’m kidding.”

“Do we need the top knot?” Aladdin asks Genie about his hairstyle.

“That’s my little cherry on top,” Genie says as he pats his hair.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, Aladdin is written by John August and Ritchie and is based on Disney’s Aladdin.

The film stars Will Smith as the Genie, Massoud as Aladdin, Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders and Numan Acar as Hakim.

Aladdin hits theatres on May 24.