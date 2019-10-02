Mark Hamill faces backlash after Ivanka Trump ‘Star Wars’ tweet

Send this page to someone via email

Mark Hamill is facing major backlash on social media after he directed a hostile tweet towards the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump.

The younger Trump shared an image of her family to the social media platform last Saturday. Her youngest son, Theodore, was seen pictured in a Stormtrooper costume from the much-beloved Star Wars franchise — in which Hamill has starred off and on since 1977.

“The Force is strong in my family,” wrote Trump, 37, in the tweet, referring the the pop culture phenomenon.

A day later, Hamill, 68, replied to the post, writing, “You misspelled ‘Fraud,'” likely referring to the recent accusations of collusion made against the president.

Story continues below advertisement

“#GoForceYourself,” added the Luke Skywalker actor, making a Star Wars pun of his own.

READ MORE: Hillary Clinton guests on ‘Colbert,’ crowd shouts ‘lock him up!’

Hamill’s post quickly garnered a lot of negative attention.

A number of Trump supporters and non-supporters alike criticized the veteran actor for “attacking” the three-year-old child, and more specifically a Star Wars fan.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

You’re a real jerk, Mark. And it’s too bad that Luke Skywalker is just an A-hole in real life. No wonder everyone like Han Solo better. 😂😂😂 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) September 30, 2019

Are you going to attack my grand daughter and my family too because I like Trump? Soooo disappointed and disillusioned with you!#GoForceYourself pic.twitter.com/aLLFHIVG1J — christine ballone (@christineballon) September 30, 2019

Wow. Mark Hamill is openly attacking children who are Star Wars fans because of who their grandfather is. Trump Derangement Syndrome is very real.#GoForceYourself https://t.co/DsTR2A2Ybe — Blackbeard the Irate 🎃 (@YourLocalJacob) September 29, 2019

We already know Mark Hamill totally sold out to Disney when he agreed to make the last 2 trash movies But attacking Trump’s grandchildren? What a piece of sith #DumpStarWars — Jack Posobiec, Twttter PhD 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 1, 2019

Not cool Mark! She’s just trying to have a nice Sunday with her family 👎 her kids are there and even dressed up! — Claire Boyce (@Clairebearboo69) September 29, 2019

A handful of Hamill supporters, on the other hand, stepped in to defend the star.

“When Luke Skywalker is against you… you have to accept the fact that you totally suck,” tweeted one fan.

READ MORE: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer: Disney teases end to trilogy

Despite the controversy, Hamill kept his initial tweet live.

Story continues below advertisement

Since posting the remark against the Trump family, he has not yet addressed on the matter. The following day, however, Hamill replied to a Twitter user who praised the young Star Wars fan. They wrote, “Forget the parents… this kid rocks.”

Hamill responded simply with, “Agreed.”

—

Hamill will return to the big-screen on Dec. 19, in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker — which will serve as the final instalment of the Skywalker saga.

WATCH: (March 8, 2018) Star Wars’ Mark Hamill receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:29 Star Wars’ Mark Hamill receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Wars’ Mark Hamill receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame