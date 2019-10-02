Hillary Clinton guests on ‘Colbert,’ crowd shouts ‘lock him up!’

Former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton made an appearance together on The Late Show on Monday in support of their brand new, co-written book, The Book of Gutsy Women.

However, before discussing the book, host Stephen Colbert asked the former First Lady her thoughts on the impeachment inquiry recently launched against U.S. President Donald Trump — Clinton’s former presidential election opponent.

“We learned about the Trump/Ukraine call, is it time to … dare I say, ‘lock him up?'” asked Colbert, adding, “It’s your fault for coming on Ukraine week.”

Clinton, 71, broke out into laughter as the crowd erupted in applause.

“What do you make of it?” Colbert asked.

Before Clinton could answer his question, the crowd began chanting, “lock him up.”

“I’ve created a monster,” joked the 55-year-old host as he tried to calm down the large studio audience.

The impeachment inquiry launched against Trump was announced by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sept. 24.

It was decided after a highly controversial phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Trump leaked and surfaced online.

Trump was accused of colluding with the Eastern European leader after pressuring him into helping him investigate a 2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his family, while at the same time withholding millions in military aid to Ukraine.

The White House released a transcript of the call on Wednesday following a whistleblower’s complaint about the conversation.

On the situation, Clinton said: “Here we are. We have started an impeachment inquiry, which will look at the evidence — and I think that’s exactly what should be done. I believe, strongly, that this particular incident, has had such a huge impact.”

Clinton continued: “We’ve known for a long time that [Trump] was a corrupt businessman who cheated people, and we’ve known that he and his campaign asked for aid from Russia.”

“President Trump has repeatedly violated his oath to office and it’s past time to hold him account for that.” @ChelseaClinton #LSSC pic.twitter.com/GWd4qJZmaP — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 1, 2019

“We’ve known that,” she reiterated. “But to see him in the office of the president putting his own personal and political interests ahead of the national security of our country, just pierced through whatever confusion or denial people had.”

“At that point,” added Clinton, “speaker [Nancy] Pelosi rightly said, ‘This is something we have to investigate,’ and that’s what’s going on.”

The audience broke out in applause once more.

In a rare happening, Colbert shared his own thoughts on the matter, admitting that he’d have preferred to take things back to the ballot box than to launch an impeachment inquiry.

“I was never a big ‘Let’s impeach him’ fan,” he said. “I thought we should go to the ballot box.”

He continued: “But when someone is clearly using the office that they’re in to subvert the ballot box, to use by corrupt means, influence from other countries to maintain their office, then what good is the ballot box at that point?”

“You have to hold them to account ahead of time,” concluded Colbert.

