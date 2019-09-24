Pelosi plans announcement as calls to impeach Donald Trump intensify

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon after she meets with House chairmen and members of the Democratic caucus.

Her comments come as more than a dozen Democrats, many of them moderates, have endorsed impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Democrats have questioned whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family.

The president has acknowledged the phone call with Ukraine’s president but denies using the aid package as leverage to get his assistance investigating Biden and his son.

The administration is withholding the whistleblower complaint related to the matter from U.S. Congress.

Pelosi, who has resisted calls for impeachment proceedings for months, was huddling with her caucus in a closed-door meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Pelosi and her leadership team on the various oversight committees are considering bringing forward a resolution that would put the House on the record on the Ukraine matter, according to a Democratic leadership aide who was granted anonymity to discuss the private talks.

That resolution could come as soon as Wednesday.

While it’s unclear whether Pelosi will endorse a new phase of impeachment proceedings, news that she is due to make an announcement later Tuesday has questions swirling.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler has declared that his committee is already conducting impeachment hearings, but the committee has been unable to get many key witnesses and documents from the Trump administration.

