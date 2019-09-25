Trump asked Ukraine’s president to look into investigation of Biden’s son

U.S. President Donald Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for information on Former U.S. vice president and Democratic foe Joe Biden’s son Hunter during a call in July, a memorandum of a telephone call released by the White House on Wednesday says.

In the call, Trump raised unsubstantiated allegations that the Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation of his son Hunter.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General, would be great,” the phone call summary reads. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.”

Zelenskiy told Trump that he would appoint the next top prosecutor and that “he or she will look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue.”

“The issue of the investigation of the case is actually the issue of making sure to restore the honesty so we will take care of that and will work on the investigation of the case,” the memo reads.

In a series of tweets late Tuesday evening, Trump said he had authorized the release of the unredacted transcript of his phone conversation, saying it was a “totally appropriate call.”

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelenskiy of Ukraine,” he wrote. “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!”

Hours later, Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had received permission from the Ukraine government to release the transcript.

“They don’t know either what the big deal is,” he wrote. “A total Witch Hunt scam by the Democrats!”

The call is at the centre of the latest scandal dogging the Trump administration, and is the focus of a formal impeachment inquiry announced on Tuesday by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The inquiry centres on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought the help of the Ukraine to undermine Biden and help his own re-election during a phone call in July.

In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine — prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump has denied that charge, but acknowledged he blocked the funds, later released.

In her brief statement on Tuesday, Pelosi said those actions would mark a “betrayal of his oath of office,” and declared: “No one is above the law.”

The incident is also the subject of an unnamed whistleblower’s complaint.

However, the White House has refused to show the complaint to Congress.

The Associated Press reported that Joseph Maguire — the acting director of national intelligence — has cited presidential privilege in his refusal to share details with American lawmakers.

Pelosi said on Tuesday that Maguire was clearly breaking the law and that he will appear before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

“He must turn over the whistleblower’s complaint to the committee,” she said. “He will have to choose whether to break the law or honour his responsibility to the Constitution.”

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Biden said Trump’s actions “are an abuse of power.”

“They undermine our national security. They violate the oath of office,” he wrote. “If we allow a President to get away with shredding the United States Constitution — that will last forever.”

Trump rebuffed the impeachment inquiry on Twitter, repeatedly calling it a “witch hunt” and saying it is “presidential harassment.”

After releasing the transcript, Trump called on the Democrats to apologize.

“Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call – got them by surprise” he said in a tweet.

Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday morning, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Democrats were once again “threatening impeachment without the facts in hand.”

He added that Senate Republicans “support the established proper procedures” for considering the whistleblower report.

“In the meantime, while our friends across the capital rush to judgement and dive deeper into their nearly three-year-old impeachment addition, we’ll stay focused on the American peoples’ business.”

Speaking in the Senate on Wednesday, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he “strongly” supports Pelosi’s decision and that it is in the “country’s best interest” to proceed with an impeachment inquiry.

“If we don’t reckon with President Trump’s persistent transgressions, the very foundation of this great republic is at risk,” he said. “The president kept pushing and pushing and pushing the constitutional envelope. Finally the president’s conduct made an impeachment inquiry unavoidable.”

Schumer called for the release of the full, unredacted transcript of the whistleblower complaint, and for further investigation into Trump and his aides.

“We must remember, the president was reported to have several calls with President Zelenskiy over the summer and his administration has a well-earned reputation for dishonesty, altered facts and incomplete disclosure in public releases,” he said.

-With files from Maryam Shah and The Associated Press