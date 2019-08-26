‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer: Disney teases end to trilogy

New footage for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released on Good Morning America on Monday, days after fans got a look at the film at the Disney fan expo D23.
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.
The new footage, which is a sizzle reel, gives fans a look at the ninth Star Wars film, with a look back at classic footage from all nine Star Wars movies.
A voiceover from Luke Skywalker says there have been “a thousand generations, but this is your fight.”
The footage includes dozens of Star Destroyers and Rey (Daisy Ridley) holding a red, double-sided lightsaber.
Star Wars fans took to Twitter to discuss the new footage after it was released online.
The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran and Billy Dee Williams.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. The film was written by J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio.
It will be released in theatres on December 19.
Watch the D23 special look in the video above.
