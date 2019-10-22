Canadians snag ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ tickets, presale outsells ‘Endgame’ in U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

To coincide with the release of the film’s final trailer on Monday, advance tickets for Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker went on sale to the public on Monday night.

Whether it was the chilling impact of the action-packed trailer, pure coincidence, or some other force that inspired people to buy their tickets, sales were booming and numbers reached an all-time high in a matter of minutes.

According to Deadline, the highly anticipated J.J. Abrams-directed flick has already broken a record, setting a new mark for first-hour ticket sales. The title was previously held by another one of Disney‘s mammoth franchises: Marvel.

Along with Lucasfilm, Disney reportedly beat its own record for Avengers: Endgame (2019) by 45 per cent with the upcoming Star Wars instalment.

Story continues below advertisement

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker advance tickets are on sale now! In theatres December 19. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/yVY0nYKiKj pic.twitter.com/jbNsrgRWek — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) October 22, 2019

Endgame is currently the highest-grossing film in movie history. In its opening weekend, the Marvel spectacle pulled in a record-smashing US$357.1 million in America. Globally, it has earned more than $2.79 billion, smashing a previous record set by James Cameron’s Avatar.

The Rise of Skywalker is expected to either match or break the Avengers’ record in terms of global box office numbers.

READ MORE: ‘Star Wars — The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer promises epic finale

It will serve as the ninth and final story in the long-running Skywalker Saga, which began with George Lucas‘s original 1977 Star Wars film.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets went on sale 15 minutes before Monday Night Football debuted the film’s final trailer during its Oct. 21 halftime show. The release coincided with the late Carrie Fisher‘s birthday, too.

(L-R) Rey (Daisy Ridley) and General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) in J. J. Abrams’ ‘Star Wars: Episode IX — The Last Jedi,’ which is set for a Dec. 18, 2019 release. Disney / Lucasfilm

Fisher will return to the screen one last time for The Rise of Skywalker as the iconic General Leia Organa (former Princess).

Whether they were successful or not in grabbing tickets, diehard Star Wars fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the series finale.

READ MORE: Ewan McGregor’s ‘Star Wars’ rat tail sells for nearly $3K

“The Force is certainly strong with Star Wars fans across the country,” Cineplex executive director Sarah Van Lange told Global News when asked about the boom in ticket sales. “Movie-lovers have been on our website and app in droves since tickets went up for sale.

Story continues below advertisement

Check out the new poster for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker. In theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/4jwGJOaFZi — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

“We already have sold out screenings across Canada, particularly in our enhanced viewing auditoriums including UltraAVX, IMAX, VIP Cinemas and 4DX.”

—

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker will be released in cinemas across Canada on Friday, Dec. 19.

You can watch the final trailer in the video above.