Entertainment

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Joseph Mawle cast as lead villain in ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV series

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 10:39 am
Joseph Mawle arrives for the 2016 Jameson Empire Awards in London, Britain, on March 20, 2016.
Joseph Mawle arrives for the 2016 Jameson Empire Awards in London, Britain, on March 20, 2016. Andrew Cowie / EPA

Game of Thrones alum Joseph Mawle has been cast as the lead villain in Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

The Benjen Stark actor was added to the expanding roster of talent earlier this week, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Mawle, 45, will star opposite Australian actress Markella Kavenagh and Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), who were cast as the show’s protagonists — Tyra and Beldor — earlier this year.

(L-R) Joseph Mawle as Benjen Stark and Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones.’
(L-R) Joseph Mawle as Benjen Stark and Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones.’ HBO

No details regarding Mawle’s onscreen character have been revealed; however, it’s been reported by Deadline that he will portray the series’ primary antagonist, Oren.

Mawle appeared in only eight Game of Thrones episodes. Benjen Stark was the First Ranger of the Night’s Watch and was last seen in the seventh season of the HBO fantasy series. He was the brother of Ned Stark (Sean Bean).

READ MORE: John Cho on-set injury halts production of Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ for 7-9 months

The currently untitled Lord of the Rings series is set to take place before the events of J. R. R. Tolkien‘s Fellowship of the Ring book trilogy.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (Star Trek: Beyond) will serve as showrunners and main writers for the show, while each episode will be directed by a number of different collaborators, including Juan Antonio Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), who is set to direct the first two episodes.

Elijah Wood, 2003, in Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.’
Elijah Wood, 2003, in Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.’ New Line/courtesy Everett Collection

The debut season of Lord of the Rings will also feature contributions from producer Belén Atienza, Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos) and Justin Doble (Stranger Things) among others.

READ MORE: Francis Ford Coppola says Marvel movies are ‘despicable’

Production on the long-awaited series is expected to commence in 2020.

There is not yet an official release date set for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
TAGS
AmazonGame of ThronesHBOLord of the Ringslord of the rings amazonBenjen StarkJD PayneJoseph MawleJuan Antonio BayonaLord of the Rings 2020Lord of the Rings castLord of the Rings series
