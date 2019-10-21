Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

John Cho on-set injury halts production of Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ for 7-9 months

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 3:32 pm
John Cho at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on Santa Monica Beach on Feb. 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif.
John Cho at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on Santa Monica Beach on Feb. 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. CP Images Archive

Netflix‘s upcoming live-action adaptation of the cult classic Japanese sci-fi anime series Cowboy Bebop (1998) will be delayed following an on-set injury.

John Cho, the Korean American actor who is set to play the series’ main character, Spike Spiegel, suffered a knee injury in what Deadline described as a “freak accident” during the rehearsal of a scene near the beginning of October.

Cho, 47, was reportedly flown back from New Zealand — where Netflix was shooting the 10-episode series — to his home in Los Angeles, Calif., where he later underwent surgery.

According to Variety, the nature of the incident was not made clear by sources, however, it was confirmed that production on Cowboy Bebop will be halted for at least seven months, and possibly even nine.

Following the incident, Cho took to Instagram to thank his fans for the “well wishes.” He shared an image of his character’s belt, adding the Bruce Lee quote: “Water can flow or it can crash.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Gonna be back and flowing in no time,” concluded Cho.

READ MORE: Will Smith’s ‘Gemini Man’ flops at box office, faces possible $75M loss

Cho’s injury will supposedly require extensive rehabilitation before he gets back on his feet.

Production on the highly-anticipated series will resume as soon as the Harold & Kumar star’s prognosis is clear.

Cowboy Bebop is a much-beloved 26-episode anime that only lasted one year. It was created by Sunrise, a Japanese animation studio and followed the story of Spiegel, who is, according to Netflix, an “impossibly cool bounty hunter with a deadly smile, a wry wit, and style to spare.”

Story continues below advertisement

Spiegel, along with his ex-force partner, Jet (Mustafa Shakir) and a “ragtag crew of bounty hunters, chase down the galaxy’s most dangerous criminals.”

READ MORE: Francis Ford Coppola: Marvel movies are ‘despicable’

Global News has reached out to a representative of Netflix seeking further comment.

As of this writing, there is no official release date for Cowboy Bebop.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
NetflixSunrisejohn choCowboy BebopCowboy Bebop 2019Cowboy Bebop accidentCowboy Bebop delayedCowboy Bebop live actionCowboy Bebop NetflixIs John Cho OKJohn Cho accidentJohn Cho Cowboy BebopJohn Cho injurySpike SpiegelWhat happened to John Cho
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.