Will Smith’s ‘Gemini Man’ flops at box office, faces possible $75M loss

It’s been nearly two weeks since the release of Will Smith‘s latest film, Gemini Man, and unfortunately for the 51-year-old, it’s a box office flop.

The brand-new, action-packed sci-fi thriller has not impressed moviegoers enough to earn itself a profit, despite Smith’s performance and the direction of 12-time Academy Award winner Ang Lee.

The special effects-heavy flick had a US$138-million budget and spent an additional $100 million-plus in marketing expenses. But according to the Hollywood Reporter, Gemini Man garnered only $20.5 million domestically in its opening weekend from Oct. 11 to 13.

As of last Sunday, the film has pulled in only $118.7 million worldwide and could now face potential losses of up to $75 million or more.

Gemini Man drew a massive amount of attention ahead of its release thanks to Lee’s use of de-aging and high-frame-rate technology in the film, in which Smith, stars alongside a younger version of himself.

The Taiwanese filmmaker hoped this would make for a strong opening, however the movie was critiqued heavily by reviewers ahead of its official release, earning a low 25 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes — enough to potentially discourage ordinary moviegoers from seeing Gemini Man.

Even in China, one of the world’s biggest movie markets, the ambitious film launched with only a $21-million opening weekend, topped just barely by Joachim Rønning’s live-action Disney sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which brought in $22.4 million in the country.

Gemini Man is now playing in cinemas across Canada.

Gemini Man‘s distributor Paramount Pictures and production company Skydance Media will be returning to cinemas with another film next month, Terminator: Dark Fate, which features James Cameron as its producer.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits cinemas across Canada on Nov. 1.