Entertainment

Will Smith’s ‘Gemini Man’ flops at box office, faces possible $75M loss

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 2:27 pm
Will Smith in Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man,' 2019.
Will Smith in Ang Lee's 'Gemini Man,' 2019. Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

It’s been nearly two weeks since the release of Will Smith‘s latest film, Gemini Man, and unfortunately for the 51-year-old, it’s a box office flop.

The brand-new, action-packed sci-fi thriller has not impressed moviegoers enough to earn itself a profit, despite Smith’s performance and the direction of 12-time Academy Award winner Ang Lee.

The special effects-heavy flick had a US$138-million budget and spent an additional $100 million-plus in marketing expenses. But according to the Hollywood Reporter, Gemini Man garnered only $20.5 million domestically in its opening weekend from Oct. 11 to 13.

‘Gemini Man,’ from left: director Ang Lee and producer David Ellison on set in 2019.
‘Gemini Man,’ from left: director Ang Lee and producer David Ellison on set in 2019. Ben Rosenstein / Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

As of last Sunday, the film has pulled in only $118.7 million worldwide and could now face potential losses of up to $75 million or more.

READ MORE: Francis Ford Coppola — Marvel movies are ‘despicable’

Gemini Man drew a massive amount of attention ahead of its release thanks to Lee’s use of de-aging and high-frame-rate technology in the film, in which Smith, stars alongside a younger version of himself.

The Taiwanese filmmaker hoped this would make for a strong opening, however the movie was critiqued heavily by reviewers ahead of its official release, earning a low 25 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes — enough to potentially discourage ordinary moviegoers from seeing Gemini Man.

‘Gemini Man’ (2019), from left: Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Will Smith.
‘Gemini Man’ (2019), from left: Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Will Smith. Ben Rothstein / Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Even in China, one of the world’s biggest movie markets, the ambitious film launched with only a $21-million opening weekend, topped just barely by Joachim Rønning’s live-action Disney sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which brought in $22.4 million in the country.

Gemini Man is now playing in cinemas across Canada.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert extends ‘Late Show’ host contract to 2023

Gemini Man‘s distributor Paramount Pictures and production company Skydance Media will be returning to cinemas with another film next month, Terminator: Dark Fate, which features James Cameron as its producer.

Movie trailer: Terminator: Dark Fate
Movie trailer: Terminator: Dark Fate

Terminator: Dark Fate hits cinemas across Canada on Nov. 1.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
