Stephen Colbert extends ‘Late Show’ host contract to 2023

Stephen Colbert will continue to host The Late Show until at least August 2023.

Earlier this week, the critically acclaimed TV host signed on with CBS and Global for three additional years of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The new contract kicks in next August, when his initial deal ends.

The news was confirmed in an official press release issued by CBS on Thursday.

On signing the new deal, Colbert, 55, joked: “I’ve been asked by CBS to host The Late Show until 2023, and I have every intention of honouring their subpoena.”

Colbert has hosted The Late Show at New York City’s legendary Ed Sullivan Theater since Sept. 2015. He succeeded David Letterman, who hosted the show for a whopping 22 years.

Before The Late Show, Colbert hosted the much-beloved Colbert Report for 9 years. The last episode aired on Dec. 18, 2014. It was revealed the following April that the popular late night host would be taking over The Late Show.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, The Late Show has been the most-watched network late night TV show for the last three years.

In the wake of extending Colbert’s contract, CCO and Chairman of CBS Corporation David Nevins expressed his excitement.

He said: “Stephen Colbert is one of the most entertaining, influential and relevant voices in America today. His monologue has become a vibrant part of the national discussion, and a spot on Stephen’s couch places guests from the worlds of entertainment, news and politics in front of late night’s largest and most desirable audience.”

“We’re incredibly proud of the broadcast and thrilled to extend our relationship with Stephen for years to come,” concluded Nevins.

As well as Colbert, CBS has additionally secured British TV host James Corden for The Late Late Show until August 2022. It follows The Late Show every weeknight.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will remain on Global TV until at least 2023, as confirmed by Corus Entertainment.

