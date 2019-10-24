Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ex-One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson drops single, announces 2 Canadian tour dates

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 12:23 pm
WATCH: Louis Tomlinson's 'We Made It' music video

Louis Tomlinson has just released a brand-new single called We Made It.

The guitar-driven, drum-heavy track dropped on Thursday. It’s the third single from the 27-year-old’s newly announced album, Walls.

We Made It was released with a music video and the artwork and tracklisting for Walls, which will be Tomlinson’s debut solo album.

Since the disbanding of the much-beloved British boy band One Direction, Tomlinson has been relatively inactive in his music career.

Story continues below advertisement

However, along with the reveal of his new single and album, Tomlinson also announced that he will embark on a world tour following the release of Walls.

READ MORE: Louis Tomlinson claims he was not contacted about graphic sex scene in HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

“Been waiting for this moment since I started my solo career. Can’t wait to see you all on tour. Thanks for everything. Here we go!” Tomlinson wrote on Twitter.

In an additional video, the Miss You singer said: “I’m really relieved to finally be here. Thank you very much, everyone, for your patience.”

Louis Tomlinson of One Direction performs at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Louis Tomlinson of One Direction performs at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

In addition to We Made It, the 12-track album Walls will feature Two of Us and Kill My Kind, the two singles the singer released earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

We Made It is now available through all major streaming platforms.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez releases breakup song ‘Look at Her Now’

Tomlinson will bring his debut solo tour to Canada for two exclusive shows next summer.

Tickets for the upcoming dates go on sale next Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

Louis Tomlinson’s 2020 Canadian tour dates

June 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rebel
July 23 — Vancouver, B.C. @ The Orpheum Theatre

The rest of the tour dates are listed below:

Story continues below advertisement

As promised by the former One Directioner, more dates will be added to the tour itinerary “at a later date.”

Walls will be released worldwide through Syco Records on Jan. 31, 2020.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
One DirectionLouis TomlinsonLouis Tomlinson CanadaLouis Tomlinson musicLouis Tomlinson new musicLouis Tomlinson new singleLouis Tomlinson solo albumLouis Tomlinson solo careerLouis Tomlinson TorontoLouis Tomlinson tourLouis Tomlinson VancouverLouis Tomlinson WallsLouis Tomlinson We Made It
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.