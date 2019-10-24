Ex-One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson drops single, announces 2 Canadian tour dates

Send this page to someone via email

Louis Tomlinson has just released a brand-new single called We Made It.

The guitar-driven, drum-heavy track dropped on Thursday. It’s the third single from the 27-year-old’s newly announced album, Walls.

We Made It was released with a music video and the artwork and tracklisting for Walls, which will be Tomlinson’s debut solo album.

Since the disbanding of the much-beloved British boy band One Direction, Tomlinson has been relatively inactive in his music career.

Buzzing to finally say that my debut album Walls will be out on 31st January 2020! https://t.co/SjNtpDIKX2 pic.twitter.com/0E0msfg78e — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 23, 2019

However, along with the reveal of his new single and album, Tomlinson also announced that he will embark on a world tour following the release of Walls.

“Been waiting for this moment since I started my solo career. Can’t wait to see you all on tour. Thanks for everything. Here we go!” Tomlinson wrote on Twitter.

In an additional video, the Miss You singer said: “I’m really relieved to finally be here. Thank you very much, everyone, for your patience.”

Louis Tomlinson of One Direction performs at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles, Calif. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

In addition to We Made It, the 12-track album Walls will feature Two of Us and Kill My Kind, the two singles the singer released earlier this year.

We Made It is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Tomlinson will bring his debut solo tour to Canada for two exclusive shows next summer.

Tickets for the upcoming dates go on sale next Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

Louis Tomlinson’s 2020 Canadian tour dates

June 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Rebel

July 23 — Vancouver, B.C. @ The Orpheum Theatre

The rest of the tour dates are listed below:

Been waiting for this moment since I started my solo career. Can't wait to see you all on tour. There are also a few more dates going up at a later date. Thanks for everything. Here we go! https://t.co/S2V4BhtU92 pic.twitter.com/o5waynvKDY — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 24, 2019

As promised by the former One Directioner, more dates will be added to the tour itinerary “at a later date.”

Walls will be released worldwide through Syco Records on Jan. 31, 2020.