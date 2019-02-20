Morrissey breaks concert boycott, announces first Canadian dates in 15 years

Bigmouth Strikes Again. However, Panic not, music lovers. This time around, Morrissey has announced his return to the Great White North.

That’s right. The former frontman of The Smiths will embark on an eight-date tour across the nation this April — his first in Canada since 2004.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

After 13 years of ignoring the country, the 59-year-old’s boycott of Canada has ended. Sounds like The Boy With the Thorn in His Side has had a change of heart.

Morrissey vowed not to buy Canadian products or perform in the country back in 2006 as a “protest against the barbaric slaughter of baby seals.”

“I fully realize that the absence of any Morrissey concerts in Canada is unlikely to bring the Canadian economy to its knees,” he said in an online statement, “but this is our small protest against this horrific slaughter.”

Former prime minister Stephen Harper had just taken office at the time. According to The National Post, the singer claimed Harper was “ignorant” for allowing the annual seal hunt to go forward.

In wake of his decision to return, Morrissey admitted to his fans in a newsletter last September that he felt his act of animal rights protest “was ultimately of no use and helped no one.”

READ MORE: Morrissey speaks out against reports of onstage ‘attack’

As a response to being “drowned out by the merciless swing of spiked axes crushing the heads of babies,” the animal rights activist revealed he would use proceeds from ticket sales to make “sizeable donations” to animal protection organizations.

“On my return to Canada I feel that I can be of more use by making sizeable donations to animal protection groups in each city that I play,” he wrote before listing off a number of Canadian organizations.

He included: Toronto Pig Save, Ottawa Animal Save, St. John’s Chicken Save and Vancouver Chicken Save, among select others.

The Handsome Devil proceeded to invite a number of Canadian animal protection groups to set up stalls at the upcoming concerts.

“Any and all of these groups are welcome to set up stalls at our concerts,” he continued. “We are here to save as many lives as possible.”

The upcoming spring tour is expected to coincide with the release of Morrissey’s upcoming covers album, California Son.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher says Noel will sue him if Oasis footage is included in documentary

While it may seem his protest was Something He Couldn’t Finish, Morrissey made it obvious he was still Disappointed with the Canadian government.

“The current Canadian government neurotically preach diversity,” he wrote. “The understanding that each individual is unique, and has much to offer because of their differences. However, this tolerance does not extend to the seal family.”

“[They] hurt no one, yet have no rights to life in the new ‘non-discriminatory Canada.'”

Seems there truly is a Light That Never Goes Out, especially not in Morrissey.

“Will my Canadian tour be a success?” the singer pondered. “I have no idea, but I shall give my best and do my best.”

“We are all passionately looking forward to renewed friendships,” he concluded. However, former fans of the singer don’t sound too positive about his return.

They’re saying Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want … and it’s not more Morrissey.

Here is a look at some of the backlash against Morrissey

How many more seals do we need to kill to keep Morrissey out of Canada? Just wondering. https://t.co/rBfdDQGEAy — Rob Sherritt (@RobSherritt) February 20, 2019

“Thirteen years after urging the world to boycott Canadian goods and calling Canada the ‘cruellest and most self-serving nation,’ Morrissey announced Tuesday that he’s going on tour in Canada. Get f**ked, Morrissey,” wrote one user.

Come on Morrissey, we don't deserve this. Please extend your boycott another 15 years. At least. "Morrissey will end his 15-year boycott of Canada with a spring tour" https://t.co/q3djOwiAKG — ✴Chris Real ✴ (@ChristofurReal) February 20, 2019

“Aaaaaaand nobody gives a s**t,” added another.

Not sure Canada is done with its boycott of Morrissey yet tho… https://t.co/J0kMKAeBuL — BEINGWHERE (@NickyP1979) February 20, 2019

“So Morrissey has dollar symbols in his eyes instead of standing by his morals and continuing the boycott Canada over seal hunting?” asked another user.

Jesus what has #Canada done to deserve #Morrissey ? If the seals knew he was touring they'd voluntarily club themselves. https://t.co/B16M5snbU2 — Big Tasty (@magjtk421) February 20, 2019

“What Difference Does it Make for this protest?” asked another fan.

First kneejerk reaction: of course I want to see #Morrissey on his climb-down-from-that-stupid boycott-of-Canada tour; second kneejerk reaction: remembering what a complete and total wanker he pretty much is these days. #torn — Peter Grav (@gravpete) February 20, 2019

It seems This Charming Man may not be so charming to some anymore.

READ MORE: ‘The Dirt’ trailer: Mötley Crüe biopic chronicles rock band’s debauchery

Now that the wait is over and we Know it’s Over, here are the details for those interested:

Tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday Morning (Feb. 22), at 10 a.m. ET.

An exclusive online pre-sale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available here.

Morrissey’s Canadian spring tour dates 2019

April 15 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Orpheum Theatre

April 17 — Calgary, Alta. @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 18 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 20 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ TCU Place

April 22 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Centennial Concert Hall

April 26 — Toronto, Ont. @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

April 27 — Toronto, Ont. @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

April 29 — Montreal, Que. @ MTelus

Behind this hatred for Canada lies a plundering desire for its love.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis