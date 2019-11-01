My Chemical Romance announces reunion show, first in 7 years

Send this page to someone via email

After six and a half years apart, My Chemical Romance (MCR) has unveiled plans for its long-speculated comeback — in the form of a single show.

On Dec. 20, the four-piece will reunite at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Calif., in front of 6,300 fans.

The emo rock outfit changed all display pictures on its social media accounts on Wednesday to a candle with “MCR” written in a new font. This prompted online buzz before the band officially made the announcement.

The next day, on Halloween, a brand-new picture was shared to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with all the details of MCR’s comeback show.

The artwork depicts a stone statue of a woman in the arms of an angel. The caption of the post reads: “Like Phantoms Forever…”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ghost frontman Tobias Forge on the band’s 5th album, songwriting and what’s to come

MCR’s all-ages show will see frontman Gerard Way reunite onstage with brother and longtime bassist Mikey Way as well as rhythm guitarist Frank Iero and lead guitarist Ray Toro.

This will be the first time the band has played together in more than seven years.

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether keyboardist James Dewees will join the band. Unlike the original four members, he is not currently listed on MCR’s social media pages. Dewees joined MCR officially in 2012 after having toured with the band since 2007.

(L-R) Frank Iero, Gerard Way and Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance perform at Wembley Arena on Feb. 12, 2011 in London, England. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

It’s also unknown who will serve as the band’s drummer.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with the concert announcement, MCR launched all-new merchandise on its website, including new “Return” T-shirts, a flag, a hoodie and a bomber jacket.

READ MORE: ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ review — Nostalgia, action aplenty in formulaic sequel

The revelation resulted in a social media storm, with #MyChemicalRomance quickly becoming a trending topic across Twitter.

Diehard fans from across the globe expressed both shock and joy, with many unable to contain their excitement.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

What a wonderful day to wake up, knowing #mychemicalromance is back together. — My Chemical Fancast (@ChemicalFancast) November 1, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

when u into kpop but mcr announces a reunion:#mychemicalromance #MyChemicalRomanceisBack pic.twitter.com/8IAr5k9lI6 — mcr is back everyone (@minyoongiispapi) November 1, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

One user tweeted: “If you catch me being more emo than usual, mind your business. My Chemical Romance is coming back.”

READ MORE: Gerard Way opens up about My Chemical Romance split

All tickets for the MCR reunion show go on sale to this Friday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT). They are priced at US$149.50 apiece.

Tickets are only accessible through the buyer’s AXS account. They are non-transferrable and will be delivered by mobile 24 hours ahead of the show.

You can visit the AXS website to purchase tickets for the event.

Story continues below advertisement

(L-R) Frank Iero, Gerard Way, Mikey Way and Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance pose after ‘American Express Presents My Chemical Romance at The Grammy Museum’ on Jan. 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, Calif. Mark Sullivan/WireImage

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether MCR will announce a full reunion tour or a followup to their last album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (2010).

Updates and additional information can be found through the official My Chemical Romance website.