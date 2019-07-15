Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney onstage for tour’s final show

On Saturday evening, Paul McCartney, the legendary British musician and songwriter, wrapped up his 39-date ‘Freshen Up!’ solo world tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

As a surprise to the more than 55,000-strong crowd, McCartney, 77, invited former Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr, onstage to perform a couple of the group’s classic hits.

“We’ve got a surprise for us, a surprise for you, a surprise for everyone,” McCartney said. “Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only Ringo Starr.”

Starr’s appearance came as not only a surprise to everybody in the crowd, but to McCartney himself too. The 79-year-old drummer was met with an uproar of applause.

“Ready to rock?” asked McCartney. “Ready to rock,” replied Starr. “Peace and love, everybody.”

“Alright brother,” said McCartney, as Starr sat behind his drum kit. “I love you, man,”

READ MORE: Metallica to release an illustrated children’s book, ‘The ABCs of Metallica’

The iconic rhythm section, and the only surviving members of The Beatles, tore through the 1967 anthem, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) before a smooth transition into the hard-hitting Helter Skelter, from The White Album (1968).

The two last performed together in December, alongside longtime Rolling Stones guitarist, Ronnie Wood.

Since the tragic passing of former Beatles guitarist, George Harrison, in 2001, the surviving members have only performed a handful of shows together.

From the 2002 ‘Concert for George’ gig, to ‘Ringo Starr’s Birthday Bash’ in 2010, or the 2014 Grammy Awards to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, during Starr’s induction as a solo artist, their appearances together are few and far between, but always received incredibly.

“I love you,” McCartney reiterated at the end of Helter Skelter. “Peace and love,” he concluded. “Ringo, forever.”

READ MORE: Peter Jackson making new Beatles movie with previously unseen footage

As a bonus for classic rock fans present at McCartney’s critically acclaimed concert, the Hey Jude singer invited Joe Walsh of The Eagles onstage for the final song of the evening — The End from The Beatles’ eleventh studio album, Abbey Road (1969).

As of this writing, McCartney currently has no upcoming tour dates, aside from a handful of American shows in the fall.

On Aug. 1, however, Starr will bring Ringo and His All Starr Band to Windsor, Ont., for the opening night of an exclusive North American tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of his solo career.

Currently, Windsor is the only scheduled stop in Canada on the highly anticipated tour.

Tickets and additional information can be found via the official Ringo Starr website.

Full setlist from McCartney’s final ‘Freshen Up!’ tour show show:

** Songs featuring Ringo Starr are bolded **

A Hard Day’s Night

Junior’s Farm

Can’t Buy Me Love

Letting Go

Who Cares

Got to Get You Into My Life

Come On to Me

Let Me Roll It

I’ve Got a Feeling

Let ‘Em In

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Maybe I’m Amazed

I’ve Just Seen a Face

In Spite of All the Danger

From Me to You

Dance Tonight

Love Me Do

Blackbird

Here Today

Queenie Eye

Lady Madonna

Eleanor Rigby

Fuh You

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!

Something

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Band on the Run

Back in the U.S.S.R.

Let It Be

Live and Let Die

Hey Jude

Birthday

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

Helter Skelter

Golden Slumbers

Carry That Weight

The End (ft. Joe Walsh)

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis