Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney onstage for tour’s final show
On Saturday evening, Paul McCartney, the legendary British musician and songwriter, wrapped up his 39-date ‘Freshen Up!’ solo world tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.
As a surprise to the more than 55,000-strong crowd, McCartney, 77, invited former Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr, onstage to perform a couple of the group’s classic hits.
“We’ve got a surprise for us, a surprise for you, a surprise for everyone,” McCartney said. “Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only Ringo Starr.”
Starr’s appearance came as not only a surprise to everybody in the crowd, but to McCartney himself too. The 79-year-old drummer was met with an uproar of applause.
“Ready to rock?” asked McCartney. “Ready to rock,” replied Starr. “Peace and love, everybody.”
“Alright brother,” said McCartney, as Starr sat behind his drum kit. “I love you, man,”
The iconic rhythm section, and the only surviving members of The Beatles, tore through the 1967 anthem, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) before a smooth transition into the hard-hitting Helter Skelter, from The White Album (1968).
The two last performed together in December, alongside longtime Rolling Stones guitarist, Ronnie Wood.
Since the tragic passing of former Beatles guitarist, George Harrison, in 2001, the surviving members have only performed a handful of shows together.
From the 2002 ‘Concert for George’ gig, to ‘Ringo Starr’s Birthday Bash’ in 2010, or the 2014 Grammy Awards to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, during Starr’s induction as a solo artist, their appearances together are few and far between, but always received incredibly.
“I love you,” McCartney reiterated at the end of Helter Skelter. “Peace and love,” he concluded. “Ringo, forever.”
As a bonus for classic rock fans present at McCartney’s critically acclaimed concert, the Hey Jude singer invited Joe Walsh of The Eagles onstage for the final song of the evening — The End from The Beatles’ eleventh studio album, Abbey Road (1969).
As of this writing, McCartney currently has no upcoming tour dates, aside from a handful of American shows in the fall.
On Aug. 1, however, Starr will bring Ringo and His All Starr Band to Windsor, Ont., for the opening night of an exclusive North American tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of his solo career.
Currently, Windsor is the only scheduled stop in Canada on the highly anticipated tour.
Tickets and additional information can be found via the official Ringo Starr website.
Full setlist from McCartney’s final ‘Freshen Up!’ tour show show:
** Songs featuring Ringo Starr are bolded **
A Hard Day’s Night
Junior’s Farm
Can’t Buy Me Love
Letting Go
Who Cares
Got to Get You Into My Life
Come On to Me
Let Me Roll It
I’ve Got a Feeling
Let ‘Em In
My Valentine
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
Maybe I’m Amazed
I’ve Just Seen a Face
In Spite of All the Danger
From Me to You
Dance Tonight
Love Me Do
Blackbird
Here Today
Queenie Eye
Lady Madonna
Eleanor Rigby
Fuh You
Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!
Something
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
Band on the Run
Back in the U.S.S.R.
Let It Be
Live and Let Die
Hey Jude
Birthday
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)
Helter Skelter
Golden Slumbers
Carry That Weight
The End (ft. Joe Walsh)
