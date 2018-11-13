Entertainment
November 13, 2018 1:53 pm

Ringo Starr announces 30th anniversary tour with All Starr Band, 1 Canadian date

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Ringo Starr performs with his All Starr Band on Nov. 22 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Getty Images Archive
A A

Ringo Starr announced on Monday that he’ll be back on the road in 2019. He will be celebrating 30 years on the road with the rest of His All Starr Band.

The tour will kick off in San Diego and take the supergroup to Japan for a handful of shows. They will return to North America in the summer, playing seven shows.

Ringo and His All Starr Band will make its only Canadian stop in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 1.

Ringo Starr of Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band performs at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on Nov. 11, 2016 in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Jeff Golden / Getty Images

READ MORE: Paul McCartney admits he and the Beatles can’t read or write music

For 30 years The Beatles‘ drummer has toured with more than a dozen variations of his solo band.

They debuted in 1989 with an A-list ensemble of musicians, including The Eagles’ Joe Walsh and Nils Lofgren from the E Street Band.

The rock stars set out to play a variety of covers, Beatles’ songs and some of Starr’s own solo work.

(L-R) Gregg Rolie, Steve Lukather, Mark Rivera, Ringo Starr, Richard Page, Gregg Bissonette and Todd Rundgren at a conference on Oct. 23, 2013 in Hollywood, Calif.

Chelsea Lauren / WireImage

After a widely successful run in the U.S. promoting his latest album, Give More Love (2017), the 78-year-old will bring a plethora of talented musicians from previous All Starr lineups to join him in Asia and North America next year.

Toto’s Steve Lukather is back on lead guitar along with Men at Work’s Colin Hay. Santana’s Gregg Rolie will return to round out the massive roster as well as longtime alum, Hamish Stuart — who previously left in 2008.

WATCH BELOW: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite to celebrate The Beatles’ first American TV appearance more than 50 years ago.


Story continues below

READ MORE: Paul McCartney reveals raunchy Beatles sex stories in GQ interview

As of this writing, there are no details regarding ticket sales.

Updates will be made via the official Ringo Starr website.

North American 30th Anniversary tour dates

March 21 — San Diego, Calif @ Harrah’s Resort
Aug. 1 — Windsor, Ont. @ Caesar’s in Windsor
Aug. 3 — Chicago, Ill. @ Ravinia
Aug. 4 — Chicago, Ill. @ Ravinia
Aug. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman
Aug. 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman
Sept. 1 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theater

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
All Starr Band
Ringo and his All Starr Band
Ringo Starr
Ringo Starr 2019
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band
Ringo Starr Canada
Ringo Starr tour
Ringo Starr Windsor
The Beatles

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News