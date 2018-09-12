Paul McCartney reveals raunchy Beatles sex stories in GQ interview

NOTE: This article contains content that may be offensive to some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

In a brand-new, steamy GQ profile, Sir Paul McCartney dove right into the nitty-gritty and recalled raunchy sexual adventures he shared with his former bandmates.

The Beatles bassist and co-lead singer sat down for an in-depth interview with the magazine, digging deep into his personal life. These anecdotes include (but are not limited to): a threesome in Vegas, the story of George Harrison losing his virginity and masturbating with John Lennon at his house.

(Where’s Ringo Starr in all of this?)

For those of us with less-sordid tastes, there are also juicy, non-sexual stories from his time with The Beatles, his childhood upbringing, his recent offer from Kanye West and his brand new album, Egypt Station.

Although 76-year-old McCartney was too shy to go into too much detail, he was quite happy to share enough just to paint a picture of his intimate times from back in the early Beatles days.

McCartney recalled exploring his manhood with Lennon and his friends by masturbating together at his house.

“Instead of just getting roaring drunk and partying… We were all just in these chairs, and the lights were out, and somebody started masturbating, so we all did… But, you know, it was just the kind of thing you didn’t think much of. Yeah, it’s quite raunchy when you think about it… But it was good harmless fun. It didn’t hurt anyone.” It was something that he claims “was a one-off, or maybe it was like a two-off. It wasn’t a big thing.” While doing the act, they would shout names to either encourage or distract one another. McCartney also reminisced about the time they all kept quiet as they shared barracks “like army buddies” at the age of 17. (This was pre-Beatlemania.) They split two bunks and a bed. If one of the teens brought a girl home, they would take the bed for the evening. McCartney called it “forced closeness.” READ MORE: Paul McCartney, Sony settle Beatles song rights dispute On one of these particular nights, Harrison lost his virginity. McCartney recounts the lads all huddled together and cheered for him as it happened. They even applauded when it was over. “We were always very close and on top of each other, which meant you could totally read each other,” McCartney explained, highlighting why the Liverpudlians reached the heights of fame — because there were very few boundaries between them. A Beatles trip to Vegas landed McCartney in a threesome — something he said he always wanted to try. “There was once were the tour guy said, ‘You’re going to Vegas, guys — you want a hooker?’ We were all, ‘Yeah!’ And I requested two… It was a wonderful experience. But that’s the closest I ever came to an orgy… See, the thing is, in the next room I think the guys might have ordered something else off the menu… I think maybe John experienced a bit more of that than I did. Tell you the truth, I just didn’t fancy it, that kind of thing.” The sexcapade story goes, according to McCartney, that Lennon was asked to sleep with a woman who was married while the husband watched. In comparison to his late bandmate, McCartney questioned, “Am I too sensible? I don’t know. Mine wasn’t particularly crazy but it was a lot of fun.” READ MORE: John Lennon letter to Paul McCartney surfaces, and it’s not pleasant It wasn’t all randy throwbacks in this profile, however. McCartney was also asked about his interactions with Blur/Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn, after he accused Kanye West of looping him into an “abusive collaboration.” (This was in reference to McCartney’s appearance in the FourFiveSeconds video featuring Rihanna.) “I love the respect someone like Damon is attributing to me,” he said. But he politely pushed aside Albarn’s comments by admitting he wouldn’t have listened to him if he initially advised against the collaborative effort. “If I want to go somewhere else from where I normally go or where I’m expected to go, I’ll go.” Upon being asked about West, McCartney revealed how he had to turn the rapper down when he offered to produce his next album. He “very kindly offered to produce this album… Then I thought, no, I kind of knew what direction I wanted to go in. And I knew that would be very different from where Kanye would go with it.” McCartney is currently celebrating yet another successful solo album debut. Egypt Station was released last Friday, his first album in five years. LISTEN BELOW: FM96’s The Taz Show on the Paul McCartney sex stories A surprise show was announced in New York City at Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Station for 8 p.m. on the night of release. READ MORE: Dalhousie researchers using math to uncover who wrote iconic Beatles’ song The show was livestreamed via YouTube, and McCartney played a whopping 26-song set which included three new tracks and a plethora of Wings and Beatles covers. McCartney and his band are on the road right now for the Freshen Up tour. The 2018 tour will hit four Canadian cities. You can find tickets on his website. Freshen Up 2018 Canadian Tour Dates Sept. 17: Videotron Centre, Quebec City Sept. 20 – Bell Centre, Montréal Sept. 28 – Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg Sept. 30 – Rogers Place, Edmonton adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

