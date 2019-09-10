Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy announce Hella Mega Tour, new albums

After teasing fans with cryptic social media comments and a once-mysterious, password-protected website, Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have collectively unveiled plans for a gigantic North American stadium tour next year.

The Hella Mega Tour will hit 20 cities across the continent next summer, starting in Seattle. The all-star rock tour kicks off on July 17, 2020 and concludes on Aug. 29, 2020 in Philadelphia. It also features ska punk outfit The Interrupters as a special opening act.

The bands will stop by Toronto for their only Canadian show, which is set to take place at the Rogers Centre on Aug. 24.

Before starting the North American tour, the bands will hit the U.K. and various European countries for a number of exclusive shows.

Along with the tour announcement, each band dropped a new single and announced the release dates of their newest albums.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong kicked things off with a Twitter thread explaining the tour and the band’s upcoming album.

Father of All… is the name of the single released by Green Day, which also happens to be the name of the band’s forthcoming album.

Armstrong, 47, tweeted: “Me, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool, of Green Day, cut through the bulls–t. That’s how it’s always been for us. Everything else is fake. Frauds I tell ya! Rock has lost its balls. We’re gonna teabag all these motherf—ers. The baddest rock band on the planet that gives a s–t.”

“Our motto?” he wrote, “Nothing says f— you like a unicorn.”

The Basket Case rocker was referring to the Hella Mega Tour poster, which features a giant unicorn.

“Love and kisses, Billie Joe,” he concluded.

Armstrong later revealed that Father of All… would be coming out on Feb. 7, 2020.

Weezer also announced a brand-new studio album, despite already releasing The Black Album and another EP in 2019.

Van Weezer is the name and serves as the 14th overall Weezer album. It’s currently slated for a May 15, 2020, release, however the band suggested in a tweet that it might get pushed forward.

The End of the Game is the first single and utilizes heavy distortion and more melodic guitar riffs.

Though Fall Out Boy is releasing a new album as well, it will be a compilation album highlighting some of the band’s greatest hits released since their last collection in 2009.

The album is entitled Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die — Volume 2 and features a brand-new original track called Dear Future Self (Hands Up). It features Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean as well.

To celebrate the announcement of the Hella Mega Tour and brand-new music, Green Day’s Armstrong tweeted that all three bands will hit the stage at the Whisky a Go Go nightclub in L.A. for an exclusive performance on Tuesday evening.

Father of All…, The End of the Game and Dear Future Self (Hands Up) are now available through all major streaming platforms.

Tickets for the Hella Mega Tour go on sale to the general public next Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional details can be found through the official Hella Mega Tour website.

Hella Mega Tour 2020 North American dates

** Sole Canadian date is bolded below **

July 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

July 21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

July 24 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

July 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

July 28 – Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

July 31 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 1 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Aug. 5 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 6 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

Aug. 8 – Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park

Aug. 11 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

Aug. 13 – Chicago Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 16 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

Aug. 21 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Aug. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 24 – Toronto, Ont. @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 27 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

