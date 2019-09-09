Kurt Cobain clothing line launched by rocker’s estate

In commemoration of the late Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain‘s estate has unveiled an official clothing line.

The Kurt Was Here collection and its website were revealed on Monday through a verified Instagram account under the Smells Like Teen Spirit rocker’s name.

At 11 a.m. ET, the account shared an image of a T-shirt featuring a cluster of doodles and scribbles by the grunge rock icon with “#KurtWasHere #KurtFeels #KurtCobain” as the photo caption.

On the official website, the newly unveiled collection of clothing is split into three sections: Kurt Feels, Kurt Thinks and Kurt Makes Contact — each containing a variety of different clothing items.

According to Rolling Stone, the Kurt Was Here collection was “hand-selected” and “curated” by the star’s 27-year-old daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, in partnership with Live Nation and The End of Music — the company behind the rights to the older Cobain’s publicity and image.

READ MORE: Kurt Cobain royalty cheque from 1991 found in record store

As described in the listings, Cobain’s unique art is intended to embody him in the “most authentic way possible,” meaning that none of the designs was resized or altered in any way, shape or form.

Being in charge of the Kurt Was Here line, the young Cobain chose a non-profit organization, the JED Foundation, as the company’s official business partner.

The JED foundation’s mission is to help those affected by mental health issues and to prevent suicide among youth worldwide.

Ten per cent of the proceeds from each item sold will be donated to the foundation as well.

READ MORE: No Doubt, R.E.M., Hole and others respond to music destruction in Universal Studios fire

While Cobain’s image has maintained its popularity since his tragic death in 1994, this is the first time the musician’s own writings, drawings and paintings have been used for officially licensed merchandise.

The entire Kurt Was Here collection can be found here.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis