Green Day selling their used equipment — 44 guitars, drum kits up for grabs

Warning: Looks like Green Day fanatics are in for a treat.

The Basket Case rockers have teamed up with Reverb.com — one of the world’s leading online marketplaces for music gear — to sell some equipment from deep inside the Green Day vaults, including vintage treasures from the road and in-studio sessions.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool were generous enough to include a number of instruments from their own personal collections.

Fans and buyers are free to take a sneak peek at the collection before the official Green Day Reverb shop launches on Feb. 7.

Armstrong’s lot includes a plethora of guitars — 44 to be exact. Remember the guitar he smashed during Green Day’s performance at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival? Well, that’s been restored and will soon be up for grabs.

“Used guitars, in particular, come with a history to them,” Armstrong said to Reverb. “I love the character you can see looking at a fretboard that’s been used. After 30 years of collecting odds and ends and really good stuff, I have to sell some of it off.”

“Every guitar has its own character and each one reflects who you are,” he added.

The 46-year-old also revealed he’s selling the 1950s Gibson ES-140T from the American Idiot tour (2004-2005). Don’t remember that one? That’s because he only played it to practice before shows on the band’s tour bus.

Cool, 46, admitted he had trouble parting ways with any gear at all, but kindly described the chosen ones in great detail.

“If you hoard the right s**t long enough, they call you a collector,” said Cool. “So I’m selling off just a wee bit of the collection. I’m not doing it any justice sitting around when someone could be using this stuff.”

His lot includes a variety of different drum gems, from rare unopened snares and toms to the white marine Pearl Kit he used on Green Day’s 21st Century Breakdown tour between 2009 and 2010.

“I haven’t really sold anything ever — this is the first time. My psychiatrist said I have to do this,” he joked.

The drummer is also selling off at least a dozen snare drums, as well as a number of other used drum kits. The selection includes a burnt kit from the road and the beautiful U.S. custom Gretsch champagne kit from the band’s 99 Revolutions tour during the “trilogy” era in 2013.

“In all seriousness, I hope whoever buys this stuff gets some enjoyment out of it,” Cool added. “I really hope they just don’t sit around and get dusty.”

“Except for the burned stuff. Don’t even try and fix that – it’s not going to work. It’s just burned,” he joked again.

Dirnt, 46, wasn’t available to detail his gear; however, he has offered more than 20 pieces of equipment from prior Green Day sessions, including almost a dozen amps. He’s even selling the monstrous Mesa Boogie Basis M-2000 used on the Nimrod and Warning tours between 1997 and 2003.

Some of the speaker cabinets from the unforgettable mud fight between Green Day and the audience at Woodstock ’94 will also be up for sale.

Among the haul of Green Day goodies, Armstrong is parting ways most notably with a number of relics from the Dookie (1994) era, including his first guitar, which was used to record the album’s final track, F.O.D.

The legendary album celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and fans are desperate for Green Day to hit the road to play it front-to-back once more.

To celebrate, Armstrong teased that Dunlop Manufacturing will reveal the MXR Dookie Drive pedal at the 2019 National Association of Music Merchants show.

Green Day has no upcoming tour dates.

There is no available update regarding a future followup to the band’s critically acclaimed studio album, Revolution Radio (2016).

