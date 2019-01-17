Red Hot Chili Peppers to play in front of Egyptian pyramids

Funk/alt. rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers (or RHCP), have just announced that they’ll be playing a show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on March 15.

Since the documented history of modern music began, less than 15 concerts have occurred at the Ancient Egyptian venue.

In 1979, Frank Sinatra became the first to perform there. He was followed by former-Police frontman Sting, Scorpions, Shakira and Mariah Carey among a select few others.

This will be the band’s debut show in Egypt and will follow their upcoming tour of Oceania. RHCP will play a selection of hits from their extensive back-catalog while promoting their latest album, The Getaway (2016).

The Great Pyramid of Giza is the sole surviving structure of the seven ancient wonders of the world.

A video teasing the unique performance was posted to the band’s Facebook page. Co-founder and bassist Flea (born Michael Balzary) then expressed his excitement to finally play in Egypt.

“I remember the first time the Red Hots played outside of L.A. in 1983,” the 56-year-old wrote. “I was beyond thrilled.”

Flea’s energy and curiosity reminded his fans how the band has managed to stay relevant over the course of three decades. Those qualities reflect in concert.

“When we first went to Europe, my mind was blown by all the different cultures and being able to connect with people who didn’t speak English! Then Russia, Asia and on and on around the world,” he continued.

“Before each new place, my body tingled with excitement, a yearning for a new mystery to unfold, a fascination with a new culture, the possibility of new friends, tasting new food, smelling new tastes and absorbing new rhythms,” he added.

“It’s happening again right now, my heart is abuzz with joy at the prospect of performing in Egypt,” Flea wrote. “I’m so grateful and humbled for the impending experience,” he concluded.

In a rare appearance from longtime drummer Chad Smith, an update on a future RHCP album was provided to SiriusXM. The 57-year-old revealed that the four-piece had started working on the follow-up, but it’s since been delayed thanks to the Californian wildfires.

“We started to work on [the new album], which for us is just getting in a room and making some noise, or putting some notes together,” Smith revealed.

“Then the fires came,” he added. “The house we were working in — there was no damage, it didn’t burn down — we just couldn’t get back in there. So it halted our progress.”

Smith didn’t disclose exactly when the recording sessions took place, but he added that they’ve been busy playing shows since having to evacuate their studio.

Tickets for the exclusive Pyramids of Giza show in Egypt are now available through the official Red Hot Chili Peppers website.

As of this writing, the band has no scheduled concerts in North America. It is expected that they will announce a world tour before the release of their upcoming studio album.

