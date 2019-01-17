Chris Cornell tribute concert: Soundgarden, Metallica and more perform

Thousands of dedicated rockers filled The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night to attend the sold out “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” concert.

The long-awaited show invited an all-star cast of musicians to celebrate the life of the late and legendary Soundgarden frontman, Chris Cornell, who tragically passed away at the age of 52, on May 17, 2017.

Jimmy Kimmel acted as the evening’s master of ceremonies, introducing the likes of Melvins, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog among many more musicians.

The surviving members of Soundgarden even braved out the emotion for a powerful 45-minute set.

While the concert was launched ultimately to honour the legacy and music of Cornell, it also served as a fundraiser for the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

All proceeds were split between the research charity and the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation — which was founded by the singer and his wife, Vicky Cornell. It was launched as a foundation that protects and provides for vulnerable and neglected children around the globe.

Those lucky enough to attend the event were treated to an extensive 42-song set, spanning more than five hours. Throughout the night, a number of Soundgarden covers were performed as well as a variety of tunes from Cornell’s highly successful solo career.

His former bandmates from Audioslave and Temple of the Dog also invited a rotating cast of worthy singers to sing in place of him.

The performances not only reminded fans of Cornell’s remarkable talent as a guitarist, singer and songwriter in general, but they also highlighted just how much he really meant to people and how he truly made an impact on each and every individual he met.

From the unexpected likes of Miley Cyrus or Adam Levine, to members of Alice in Chains and Queens of the Stone Age, Cornell inspired many.

Even 14-year-old daughter, Toni Cornell, decided to pay tribute to her father. She performed an emotional cover of Bob Marley’s Redemption Song beside Ziggy Marley, before passing off the microphone to comedian Jack Black for a break from the tears.

The audience was encouraged not to take footage and enjoy the show.

Fortunately, for those who missed out, some just couldn’t resist recording a song or two for the benefit of their social media accounts.

It’s about to get loud! I Am The Highway Tribute to Chris Cornell @theforum. Metallica, Foo Fighters, members of Temple of The Dog, Audioslave, Soundgarden. . . And more. #IAmTheHighway pic.twitter.com/maxXHsBRmr — Colette Weintraub (@rockisagirlsbff) January 17, 2019

Dave Grohl can sing, but this just shows how great a singer Chris Cornell was. I Am the Highway: A Tribute to… https://t.co/Xy7134d0FF — Chris Gill (@chrismgill) January 17, 2019

One use streamed the entire event via Periscope.

Miley performed with a cover of "As Hope and Promise Fades" during 'I Am The Highway: a Tribute To Chris Cornell'. 💘 pic.twitter.com/NKzaqmQkPF — Smiler❤️ (@jessi1550) January 17, 2019

If you didn’t already know, Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins, has some serious pipes.

The 46-year-old joined Soundgarden for a few songs, including I Awake and The Day I Tried to Live.

The Forum fits 17,505 guests and every single seat was full. The ‘I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell’ concert sold out fast.

Diehard Cornell fans came from far and wide to celebrate the legacy the singer left behind.

I AM THE HIGHWAY: A TRIBUTE TO CHRIS CORNELL. #IAmTheHighway pic.twitter.com/cLmZ90Mm89 — The Forum (@theforum) January 17, 2019

Ryan Adams performing “Dead Wishes” tonight at the “I Am the Highway” tribute concert for Chris Cornell. 💛😢 pic.twitter.com/sipdvwYrUJ — ty stiklorius (@tystiklorius) January 17, 2019

Adam Levine & Stone Gossard – Seasons (I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Ch… https://t.co/z68xCt3dmJ — Pearl Jam Holland (@PearlJamHolland) January 17, 2019

Metallica – All Your Lies Soundgarden Cover – I Am the Highway: A Tribut… https://t.co/jJx8Ovw0uO przez @YouTube — aga (@MaryMagdallena) January 17, 2019

Throughout his life, Cornell was focused on making music. He worked with a plethora of musicians. He helped create Temple of the Dog, the group that eventually became Pearl Jam. He also fronted Audioslave with members of Rage Against the Machine. What followed was his impactful solo career.

Longtime Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, expressed his admiration for Cornell’s morale in a recent interview.

“I think Chris was always encouraging us to bring in material and contribute creatively. He didn’t have the type of fragile ego that required feeding it at all times. He wanted to be fed as an artist, not as a star.”

Cornell founded Soundgarden in 1984 with lead guitarist Kim Thayil. The band released six albums overall. They broke up in 1997 and reformed in 2010. Soundgarden’s seminal single, Black Hole Sun, marked them as pioneers of the grunge scene.

As of this writing, Soundgarden have not confirmed a reunion, but the three surviving members have expressed interest and a hunger to get back onto the music scene — whether that be as Soundgarden is unclear.

“We would certainly love to try to continue to do something together,” bassist Ben Shepherd said in a recent interview following the unveiling of a commemorative Cornell statue in Seattle.

The “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” event was the first step for the trio. Kudos lads.

‘I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell’ setlist

The Melvins

Kicking Machine

With Yo’ Heart Not Yo’ Hands (Malfunkshun cover)

Leech (Green river cover)

Honey Bucket

Spoonman (Soundgarden cover)

Rita Wilson and Pete Thorn

The Promise (Chris Cornell cover)

Nikka Costa and Alain Johannes

Disappearing One (Chris Cornell cover)

Chris Stapleton

The Keeper (Chris Cornell cover)

Foo Fighters

No Attention (Soundgarden cover)

Girl U Want (Soundgarden cover)

Earache My Eye (Cheech & Chong cover)

Everlong (Acoustic)

Josh Homme

Rusty Cage/Hand of Doom (Johnny Cash/Soundgarden/Black Sabbath medley)

Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, and Stone Gossard

Seasons (Chris Cornell cover)

Miley Cyrus

2 Drink Minimum/As Hope and Promise Fade (Chris Cornell cover)

Audioslave (Tom Morello and Brad Wilk)

Cochise (w/ Geezer Butler and Perry Farrell)

Be Yourself (w/ Geezer Butler and Juliette Lewis)

Set it Off (w/ Chris Chaney, Sam Harris and Tim Mcllrath)

Like a Stone (w/ Chris Chaney and Brandi Carlile)

Show Me How to Live (w/ Robert Trujillo and Dave Grohl)

Toni Cornell and Ziggy Marley

Redemption Song (Bob Marley cover)

Metallica

All Your Lies (Soundgarden cover)

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Master of Puppets

Head Injury (Soundgarden cover)

Ryan Adams

Dead Wishes (Chris Cornell cover)

Fell on Black Days (Soundgarden cover)

Temple Of The Dog

Preaching the End of the World

Can’t Change Me (w/ Alain Johannes, Eric Avery, and Josh Freese)

Hunted Down (w/ William DuVall, Jerry Cantrell, and Josh Freese)

All Night Thing (w/ Fiona Apple, Brendan O’Brien, David Garza, and Matt Chamberlain)

Reach Down (w/ Miguel, Nikka Costa, and Brendan O’Brien)

Say Hello 2 Heaven (w/ Miley Cyrus, Brendan O’Brien, and Josh Freese)

Hunger Strike (w/ Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, and Brendan O’Brien)

Soundgarden

Rusty Cage (w/ Taylor Momsen)

Flower (w/ Marcus Durant)

Outshined (w/ Marcus Durant and Stone Gossard)

Drawing Flies (w/ Taylor Momsen, Buzz Osbourne, Matt Demeritt, and Tracy Wanamae)

Loud Love (w/ Taylor Momsen, Tom Morello, and Wayne Kramer)

I Awake (w/ Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)

The Day I Tried to Live (w/ Taylor Hawkins and Buzz Osbourne)

Black Hole Sun (w/ Brandi Carlile, Peter Frampton, Tim Hanseroth, and Phil Hanseroth)

