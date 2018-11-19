Chris Cornell’s son stars in posthumous ‘When Bad Does Good’ video

Prepare your ears to Say Hello 2 Heaven.

To commemorate the legacy of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, his widow Vicky Cornell on Nov. 16 shared a music video for posthumous single When Bad Does Good. The single was released by the Chris Cornell Estate. Adding to its poignancy, the video stars his son, Christopher Cornell Jr.

The video coincided with the release of a career-spanning box set entitled Chris Cornell. It celebrates his musical career by including remasters of old songs and 11 unreleased recordings from his time as an artist in bands Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.

The video follows the young Cornell portraying his late father. He bikes through Seattle passing many landmarks significant to his father’s career, including the record label Sub Pop’s headquarters. Lyrics from across Cornell’s music career are dispersed throughout the video as a nod to his legacy and diehard fan base.

“For me this video represents my dad and all the art he created throughout his life,” Cornell’s son said about When Bad Does Good.

“[It represents] what his music meant then and what it means now, not just to me and my family, but Seattle and all of his fans,” he added.

Director Kevin Kerslake shared his ultimate vision. “I wanted to highlight an aspect of Chris’ talents often overshadowed by his more obvious virtues, which is his place as one of this generation’s greatest lyricists,” he said.

“[I wanted to] do it within a specific context that turned a straightforward journey into a eulogy, with mystical undertones,” he concluded.

Soundgarden was co-founded in 1984 by Kim Thayil and Cornell. They broke up in 1997 and reformed in 2010. Soundgarden’s seminal single, Black Hole Sun, marked them as pioneers of the grunge scene. The band released six albums overall.

Cornell also helped create the band Temple of the Dog, a group that eventually became the legendary Pearl Jam. He also fronted the rock super-group, Audioslave, and followed that with his own successful solo career.

As of this writing, Soundgarden have not confirmed a reunion, but the three surviving members have expressed interest and a hunger to get back onto the music scene — whether that be as Soundgarden is unclear.

“We would certainly love to try to continue to do something together,” bassist Ben Shepherd said in a recent interview following the unveiling of a commemorative Cornell statue in Seattle.

On Jan. 16, 2019, The Forum in L.A. will host a benefit concert entitled “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell.” The show will feature exclusive performances from the living members of Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.

Special guests include host Jimmy Kimmel, musicians Metallica, Foo Fighters and Ryan Adams, who will additionally perform.

The concert is to honour the legacy and music of Cornell. All proceeds go toward the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation and the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, which was founded to protect and provide for vulnerable and neglected children all around the globe.

