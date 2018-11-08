Smashing Pumpkins release gospel-infused single ‘Knights of Malta’

The Smashing Pumpkins have released a brand-new single off of the band’s album, Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. The song, Knights of Malta, was unveiled following a mysterious set of tweets posted on Wednesday afternoon.

Although the classic Pumpkins lineup has reunited, they’ve shown no signs of looking back to the past. The Rick Rubin-produced ballad is a total departure from their fan-favoured grunge era sound of the 1990s. It features an ensemble of strings, violins and gospel vocals for an overall fuller sound.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne adds more dates to North American tour

Two pictures were posted on the Smashing Pumpkins’ Twitter account captioned with lyrics.

“Where omens scar your door/A cure is not in doubt.”

Where omens scar your door. 🖤 Slumber filter to reveal. pic.twitter.com/1FuDYk9xc2 — Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) November 7, 2018

The first depicts a deer with a papal-clad figure who closely resembles frontman Billy Corgan. At the bottom, it reads “www.knightsof” in faint yellow letters, which can only be read when Instagram’s “slumber” filter is applied.

The second picture seemingly continues the phrase with “malta.live.”

Pumpkins fans were quick to realize that when the two codes are put together, it creates a hidden URL leading to the stream of Knights of Malta.

A cure is not in doubt. 🖤 Slumber filter to reveal. pic.twitter.com/1JJllB9RQW — Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) November 7, 2018

The majority of fans were not impressed.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl invites blind 10-year-old rocker on stage to play with Foo Fighters

While some were open to experimentation, many old-school Pumpkins lovers cried outrage upon first listen.

“Listen to the new Smashing Pumpkins if you wanna go into literal comatose [sic],” wrote one fan.

The new Smashing Pumpkins SUCKS and I'm unreasonably sad about it!!!!!! — baleful howls (@jellymeatheart) November 8, 2018

New Smashing Pumpkins song is the worst. — punches (@DontUseJelly) November 8, 2018

Oh, go away. I’m not trying to listen to any new music from The Smashing Pumpkins in 2018. — Opie (@AyoCarl) November 7, 2018

One user didn’t pull any punches with his thoughts. “Holy s**t the third single from the new Smashing Pumpkins [album] is a steaming pile of s**t,” he wrote.

Fortunately for the boys, their last two singles, Solara and Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts), performed exceptionally well and were received positively among critics and fans alike.

Their most celebrated album, Siamese Dream (1993), hasn’t gone anywhere, either.

READ MORE: Muse announces ‘Simulation Theory’ world tour, with three Canadian dates

Corgan reunited with guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain in 2017 to record new original material. They were joined by longstanding Pumpkins bassist, Jeff Schroeder.

This will be their first album in more than 18 years to feature all three founding members — the last being Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music (2000).

The Shiny and Oh So Bright tour began in Portland last March. The extensive tour celebrated the 30th anniversary of the band and the long-awaited reunion of the classic Pumpkins lineup (minus D’Arcy Wretzky).

READ MORE: KISS reveals ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour dates, five of them in Canada

Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. will be released under Napalm Records on Nov. 16.

The album is available for pre-order on the official Smashing Pumpkins website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis