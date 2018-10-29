KISS reveals ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour dates, 5 of them in Canada

Tears are falling, because after 45 years, there’s only one last chance to rock and roll all night (and party every day).
Following the announcement of the band’s retirement in September, KISS has revealed the first leg of shows for their anticipated End of the Road tour.
The 44-date stint in North America kicks off in Vancouver on Jan. 31. The rock icons will fly over to Europe for the second leg, following their final American show taking place in Alabama.
The announcement came via Twitter on Monday morning, featuring a 30-second teaser for what’s to come.
“After 45 years of rocking the world, it all comes down to this. Our final tour ever,” it read.
KISS shared its gratitude to its fan club members, the KISS Army, in a press release on the official website.
“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.”
They added, “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in. Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”
The four-piece initially revealed their farewell tour on the recent finale of America’s Got Talent, which saw them perform their 1976 classic Detroit Rock City. They promised to bring a full production on the road for an “explosive” set of shows. They said:
“This is going to be our last tour. It will be the most explosive, biggest show we’ve ever done. People who love us, come to see us. If you’ve never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show.”
This is the second of KISS’ “final” tours. The classic lineup embarked on a 143-show “goodbye tour” and split up in April of 2001. Following the official departure of original members Peter Criss (drummer) and Ace Frehley (lead guitarist), Gene Simmons (bassist) and frontman Paul Stanley quietly hired their permanent replacements.
The rejuvenated lineup of KISS, introduced now-longstanding members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, eased into a co-headlining tour with Aerosmith in 2003.
Since then fans have questioned the band’s actions and whether the classic lineup will reunite for at least a song or two for the End of the Road tour. The KISS Army is divided.
Following a private acoustic show in June, Simmons spoke to Imperium and admitted:
“We talked about it. But we haven’t decided anything. The problem is if you bring out a special guest, they come on without makeup. You can’t put on the makeup. You’ve been out of the band 20 years. It’s not going to happen.”
He didn’t sound eager to work with his old bandmates, but Simmons agreed this tour would be the best time, if any, for all previous and living members of KISS to be onstage together.
The KISS End of the Road world tour presale begins Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. ET.
For dates, ticket & VIP info visit the official KISS website.
** Canadian shows are bolded **
Jan. 31 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Feb. 1 – Portland, Oreg. @ Rose Garden Moda Center
Feb. 2 – Tacoma, Wash. @Tacoma Dome
Feb. 4 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Feb. 7 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Feb. 8 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Feb. 9 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Feb. 12 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Feb. 13 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Feb. 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Feb. 19 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center
Feb. 20 – Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 22 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 23 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum
Feb. 26 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake
Feb. 27 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Mar. 1 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Mar. 2 – Chicago, Ill @ United Center
Mar. 4 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Mar. 6 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Mar. 7 – Omaha, Nev. @ CenturyLink Center
Mar. 9 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Mar. 10 – Moline, Ill. @ Mark of the Quad CiWes
Mar. 12 – Louisville, Ken. @ KFC Yum! Center
Mar. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Lible Caesars Arena
Mar. 16 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Mar. 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena
Mar. 19 – Montreal, Que., @ Canada Bell Centre
Mar. 20 – Toronto, Ont., @ Canada Air Canada Centre
Mar. 22 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Mar. 23 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Mar. 26 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Mar. 27 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Mar. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Mar. 30 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Apr. 2 – Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
Apr. 3 – Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre
Apr. 6 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Apr. 7 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Philips Arena
Apr. 9 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Apr. 11 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Apr. 12 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Apr. 13 – Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC
