KISS reveals ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour dates, 5 of them in Canada

Tears are falling, because after 45 years, there’s only one last chance to rock and roll all night (and party every day).

Following the announcement of the band’s retirement in September, KISS has revealed the first leg of shows for their anticipated End of the Road tour.

The 44-date stint in North America kicks off in Vancouver on Jan. 31. The rock icons will fly over to Europe for the second leg, following their final American show taking place in Alabama.

The announcement came via Twitter on Monday morning, featuring a 30-second teaser for what’s to come.

“After 45 years of rocking the world, it all comes down to this. Our final tour ever,” it read.

After 45 years of rocking the world it all comes down to this. Our final tour ever.

The KISS #EndOfTheRoad World Tour presale begins tomorrow at 10am local. For dates, ticket & VIP info visit https://t.co/30hEXotp1I pic.twitter.com/mfHxMuhKya — KISS (@KISSOnline) October 29, 2018

KISS shared its gratitude to its fan club members, the KISS Army, in a press release on the official website.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.”

They added, “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in. Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

The four-piece initially revealed their farewell tour on the recent finale of America’s Got Talent, which saw them perform their 1976 classic Detroit Rock City. They promised to bring a full production on the road for an “explosive” set of shows. They said:

“This is going to be our last tour. It will be the most explosive, biggest show we’ve ever done. People who love us, come to see us. If you’ve never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show.”

This is the second of KISS’ “final” tours. The classic lineup embarked on a 143-show “goodbye tour” and split up in April of 2001. Following the official departure of original members Peter Criss (drummer) and Ace Frehley (lead guitarist), Gene Simmons (bassist) and frontman Paul Stanley quietly hired their permanent replacements.

The rejuvenated lineup of KISS, introduced now-longstanding members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, eased into a co-headlining tour with Aerosmith in 2003.

Since then fans have questioned the band’s actions and whether the classic lineup will reunite for at least a song or two for the End of the Road tour. The KISS Army is divided.

It's not KISS without Ace and Peter — Chris (@cbk68) October 29, 2018

imagine a KISS farewell tour where Ace and Criss get fired mid-set and replaced with two people in the same makeup, but it happens at every show — Lord of Overstock (@lordofoverstock) October 29, 2018

No Ace, No Peter, No ticket — Michael Grande (@MichaelPGrande) October 20, 2018

Following a private acoustic show in June, Simmons spoke to Imperium and admitted:

“We talked about it. But we haven’t decided anything. The problem is if you bring out a special guest, they come on without makeup. You can’t put on the makeup. You’ve been out of the band 20 years. It’s not going to happen.”

He didn’t sound eager to work with his old bandmates, but Simmons agreed this tour would be the best time, if any, for all previous and living members of KISS to be onstage together.

The KISS End of the Road world tour presale begins Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. ET.

For dates, ticket & VIP info visit the official KISS website.

End of the Road North American tour dates

** Canadian shows are bolded **

Jan. 31 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Feb. 1 – Portland, Oreg. @ Rose Garden Moda Center

Feb. 2 – Tacoma, Wash. @Tacoma Dome

Feb. 4 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Feb. 7 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Feb. 8 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Feb. 9 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Feb. 12 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Feb. 13 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Feb. 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Feb. 19 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center

Feb. 20 – Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 22 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 23 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 26 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake

Feb. 27 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Mar. 1 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Mar. 2 – Chicago, Ill @ United Center

Mar. 4 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Mar. 6 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Mar. 7 – Omaha, Nev. @ CenturyLink Center

Mar. 9 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Mar. 10 – Moline, Ill. @ Mark of the Quad CiWes

Mar. 12 – Louisville, Ken. @ KFC Yum! Center

Mar. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Lible Caesars Arena

Mar. 16 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Mar. 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena

Mar. 19 – Montreal, Que., @ Canada Bell Centre

Mar. 20 – Toronto, Ont., @ Canada Air Canada Centre

Mar. 22 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mar. 23 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Mar. 26 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Mar. 27 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Mar. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Mar. 30 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Apr. 2 – Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Apr. 3 – Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

Apr. 6 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Apr. 7 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Philips Arena

Apr. 9 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Apr. 11 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Apr. 12 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Apr. 13 – Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC

