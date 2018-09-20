KISS announces ‘End of the Road’ farewell world tour

KISS is saying goodbye once again — but first, the band is embarking on one more tour.

The rock group announced the news of their final tour after a legendary 45-year career on Wednesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent.

“This is going to be our last tour,” they announced onstage after performing Detroit Rock City. “It will be the most explosive, biggest show we’ve ever done. People who love us, come to see us. If you’ve never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show.”

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” KISS said in a statement.

The statement continued: “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in…unapologetic and unstoppable.”

Dates have yet to be announced but fans are already excited for the tour.

Final KISS Tour announced. Not surprised; Gene alluded to it in Adelaide. Won't be missing it that's for sure. — Leticia [le-tish-a] (@biodagar) September 20, 2018

I’m excited for the KISS tour. I have no shame in saying that. As a 90s kid, I only saw the bad in KISS growing up. I didn’t realize their influence or innovation and these days a simple fun rock tune is all I ask for. — jairbear (@JaredHitch) September 20, 2018

KISS has been part of my life since I was six years old. I can’t tell you how sad this makes me. It’s been a hell of a ride! — Abby (@sparkleclean85) September 20, 2018

You are very welcome to visit Japan!!☺️🌸🎌💕👏👏 — marie🎌💕JP (@pokopokomarumo) September 20, 2018

My prayers were listened 😂 pic.twitter.com/VtiNNHO2f5 — Bren Melissa🌹 (@brenmatles) September 20, 2018

The band will announce updates on their official website in the coming weeks.