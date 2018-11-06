Ozzy Osbourne adds more dates to North American tour

Ozzy Osbourne continues to prove that You Can’t Kill Rock and Roll.

Due to popular demand and much success on his summer 2018 run, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced additional North American dates for his extensive farewell tour, No More Tours 2.

Osbourne will be joined by an all-star cast of musicians: Zakk Wylde, Tommy Clufetos, Rob (Blasko) Nicholson and Adam Wakeman. The guys’ history together will make for an unforgettable sound experience.

Thrash metal giants Megadeth will round out the shows as a special opening act.

READ MORE: KISS reveals ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour dates, 5 of them in Canada

The details were revealed on Monday morning in a press release. Osbourne expects the tour to carry through until 2020.

He’ll be celebrating five decades of music by playing hits old and new, from his time as a solo artist to his roots in pioneer metal band Black Sabbath.

The second leg of his North American tour will commence in Atlanta on May 29. Along the way, he’ll pass through Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C. Osbourne will head home and finish the tour in sunny L.A. on July 29.

READ MORE: Muse announces ‘Simulation Theory’ world tour, with 3 Canadian dates

The Paranoid singer was forced to cancel the remainder of his 2018 tour following an infection in some of his fingers.

His doctors advised immediate surgery. He shared updates with his fans on Instagram and expressed his disappointment in missing the American shows.

“I’m so f**king bummed about cancelling these shows. The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs,” he said. “We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.”

Refunds were offered for those who had purchased tickets.

READ MORE: Geddy Lee confirms Rush has ‘zero plans’ to tour again

As of this writing, there are no further shows on the No More Tours 2 tour, however, the 69-year-old previously stated in an official press release that he will not be retiring from his music career for good.

“I’m not retiring from the music business,” he said. “I’m just not doing world tours anymore. I’ll be doing [one-off] gigs.”

“I just want to spend some time with my family,” he added, admitting to being absent from their lives while on the road.

READ MORE: Slipknot releases first song in 4 years, ‘All Out Life’

All tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 9. at 10 a.m. ET. They can be purchased through the official Ozzy Osbourne website.

Osbourne’s Canadian stops are in Montreal, Hamilton, Edmonton and Vancouver.

‘No More Tours 2’ North American 2019 tour dates

** Canadian shows are bolded **

05/29 Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena

05/31 Sunrise, Fla. — BB&T Center

06/02 Tampa, Fla. — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/04 Charlotte, N.C. — PNC Music Pavilion

06/06 Cincinnati, Ohio — Riverbend Music Center

06/08 Hershey, Pa. — Hersheypark Stadium

06/11 New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden

06/13 Pittsburgh, Pa. — KeyBank Pavilion

06/15 Bangor, Maine — Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

06/18 Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre

06/20 Hamilton, Ont. — FirstOntario Centre

06/22 Uncasville, Conn. — Mohegan Sun Arena

06/26 St. Louis, Mo. — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/28 Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center

06/30 Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

07/04 Milwaukee, Wis. — Summerfest

07/06 St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

07/09 Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place

07/11 Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena

07/13 Tacoma, Wash. — Tacoma Dome

07/16 Portland, Ore. — Moda Center

07/18 Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center

07/20 Las Vegas, Nev. — MGM Grand Garden Arena

07/23 San Diego, Calif. — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/25 Phoenix, Ariz. — Chin Pavilion

07/27 Mountain View, Calif. — Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/29 Los Angeles, Calif. — Hollywood Bowl

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis