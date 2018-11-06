Ozzy Osbourne adds more dates to North American tour

Ozzy Osbourne continues to prove that You Can’t Kill Rock and Roll.
Due to popular demand and much success on his summer 2018 run, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced additional North American dates for his extensive farewell tour, No More Tours 2.
Osbourne will be joined by an all-star cast of musicians: Zakk Wylde, Tommy Clufetos, Rob (Blasko) Nicholson and Adam Wakeman. The guys’ history together will make for an unforgettable sound experience.
Thrash metal giants Megadeth will round out the shows as a special opening act.
READ MORE: KISS reveals ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour dates, 5 of them in Canada
The details were revealed on Monday morning in a press release. Osbourne expects the tour to carry through until 2020.
He’ll be celebrating five decades of music by playing hits old and new, from his time as a solo artist to his roots in pioneer metal band Black Sabbath.
The second leg of his North American tour will commence in Atlanta on May 29. Along the way, he’ll pass through Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C. Osbourne will head home and finish the tour in sunny L.A. on July 29.
READ MORE: Muse announces ‘Simulation Theory’ world tour, with 3 Canadian dates
The Paranoid singer was forced to cancel the remainder of his 2018 tour following an infection in some of his fingers.
His doctors advised immediate surgery. He shared updates with his fans on Instagram and expressed his disappointment in missing the American shows.
View this post on Instagram
SHOWS IN MOUNTAIN VIEW, CHULA VISTA, LOS ANGELES AND LAS VEGAS TO BE RESCHEULDED IN 2019 OZZY has now cancelled the remaining four shows on his North American “NO MORE TOURS 2.” Following additional evaluation from his doctors, OSBOURNE will likely require another surgery in the coming days to treat multiple infections in his right hand. The four cancelled shows were originally scheduled as follows: Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA (October 6), Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista (October 9), the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (October 11) and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (October 13). The three California shows had previously been rescheduled following his initial prognosis from doctors. All four shows will be rescheduled for 2019. “I’m so fu**ing bummed about cancelling these shows,” OSBOURNE says. “The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.” Ticketholders for the four shows should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.
“I’m so f**king bummed about cancelling these shows. The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs,” he said. “We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.”
Refunds were offered for those who had purchased tickets.
READ MORE: Geddy Lee confirms Rush has ‘zero plans’ to tour again
As of this writing, there are no further shows on the No More Tours 2 tour, however, the 69-year-old previously stated in an official press release that he will not be retiring from his music career for good.
“I’m not retiring from the music business,” he said. “I’m just not doing world tours anymore. I’ll be doing [one-off] gigs.”
“I just want to spend some time with my family,” he added, admitting to being absent from their lives while on the road.
READ MORE: Slipknot releases first song in 4 years, ‘All Out Life’
All tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 9. at 10 a.m. ET. They can be purchased through the official Ozzy Osbourne website.
Osbourne’s Canadian stops are in Montreal, Hamilton, Edmonton and Vancouver.
** Canadian shows are bolded **
05/29 Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena
05/31 Sunrise, Fla. — BB&T Center
06/02 Tampa, Fla. — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/04 Charlotte, N.C. — PNC Music Pavilion
06/06 Cincinnati, Ohio — Riverbend Music Center
06/08 Hershey, Pa. — Hersheypark Stadium
06/11 New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden
06/13 Pittsburgh, Pa. — KeyBank Pavilion
06/15 Bangor, Maine — Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
06/18 Montreal, Que. — Bell Centre
06/20 Hamilton, Ont. — FirstOntario Centre
06/22 Uncasville, Conn. — Mohegan Sun Arena
06/26 St. Louis, Mo. — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/28 Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center
06/30 Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena
07/04 Milwaukee, Wis. — Summerfest
07/06 St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center
07/09 Edmonton, Alta. — Rogers Place
07/11 Vancouver, B.C. — Rogers Arena
07/13 Tacoma, Wash. — Tacoma Dome
07/16 Portland, Ore. — Moda Center
07/18 Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center
07/20 Las Vegas, Nev. — MGM Grand Garden Arena
07/23 San Diego, Calif. — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/25 Phoenix, Ariz. — Chin Pavilion
07/27 Mountain View, Calif. — Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/29 Los Angeles, Calif. — Hollywood Bowl
adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
Follow @adamrwallis
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.