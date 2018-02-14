Man mistakenly buys tickets for bagpipe band instead of Red Hot Chili Peppers

A man decided to surprise his girlfriend with tickets to see the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, but was not prepared for the concert they were actually about to attend.

Twitter user Duncan Robb thought he’d found a bargain when he purchased Red Hot Chilli Peppers tickets for £30 each (C$52.62). The couple prepared themselves for a trip to the concert in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Unfortunately, Robb did not notice that he had actually bought tickets to see the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, “the most famous bagpipe band on the planet—ever!” according to the group’s website.

Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers … thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I Story continues below — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 10, 2018

“When I clicked on and got tickets in row Q and for £30 each, I thought what a bargain, there must not be many tickets left and snatched them up straight away,” Robb told Storyful. “Also, I saw the date was February 10, so I could make it into a Valentine’s Day weekend—kill two birds with one stone.”

Robb said that he gifted the tickets to his girlfriend on Christmas Day but neither of them had realized the mistake until days before the show.

“Fast-forward a month and we get the actual tickets through the post—brilliant! Up they went on the board—still nobody had noticed my mistake. It was only until the Wednesday before when my girlfriend wanted to know who was supporting them. She couldn’t find anything about the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing in Belfast,” Robb revealed.

He added: “[We] just had to laugh about it—what else was there to do! The only saving grace was that we had found out three days before and not while we were in the arena!”

The Red Hot Chilli Piper’s agent Douglas Gillespie told Newsweek that this is not the first time someone had mistaken the bagpipe cover band for the real Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

“We’re always extremely careful in all advertising,” Gillespie said. “We’ve made sure to put kits and bagpipes on all the pictures. We would never ever try to pass ourselves off as the Red Hot Chili Peppers. We respect them too much.”

Another Twitter user named Amy Alexander posted a photo of her tickets to the same show Robb and his girlfriend attended in Belfast.

Nathan and I have been excited for weeks because I got him the best Christmas present to see the Red Hot @ChiliPeppers live tonight… discovered 10mins ago that I had bought tickets to see the Red Hot Chilli PIPERS!!!!! Guess we will see you tonight @chillipipers 😂😂 #newfans pic.twitter.com/2NKtNL0XJT — Amy Alexander (@alexander_amy) February 10, 2018

@chillipipers well you may not have been who we thought we bought tickets for, but your show was one of the best I’ve ever been to and I’ll see you at your tour next year!!! #newfanalert pic.twitter.com/ec4HQmJGYm — Amy Alexander (@alexander_amy) February 10, 2018

Watch The Red Hot Chilli Pipers perform Insomnia live in the video below.