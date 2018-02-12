Valentine’s Day is upon us and whether they’re single or in a relationship, celebrities are always happy to celebrate.

Many celebrities don’t gift their better half with the average heart-shaped box of chocolates. Their gifts range from an engagement ring to splurging thousands of dollars on gifts such as a 200-year-old olive tree or an expensive car.

Here are 13 of the most extravagant celebrity Valentine’s Day gifts.

1. Jay-Z’s gift to Beyoncé

In 2009, Jay-Z bought wife Beyoncé a platinum-covered cell phone that was reportedly worth US$24,000.

2. Courtney Cox’s gift to David Arquette

Before their split in 2010, Courtney Cox bought David Arquette an antique carousel horse, which was estimated to cost anywhere between US$3,500 to US$45,000.

3. Kanye West’s gifts to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West gifted Kim Kardashian a Panthere De Cartier Cuff worth US$73,000 in 2013.

It features a diamond-encrusted panther motif, complete with emerald eyes and an onyx nose, on a black cuff with white-gold trim.

She posted a photo of the gift on Instagram with the caption, “My new pet panther! #Cartier #TheDonStrikesYetAgain.”

Instead of a simple bouquet of roses, West opted to get Kardashian 1,000 roses on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

A thousand roses 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 14, 2014 at 9:17pm PST

4. Katy Perry’s gift to Russell Brand

Before their split in December 2011, Katy Perry surprised Russell Brand with a lilac Bentley Brooksland car for Valentine’s Day in 2010. The extravagant gift was worth at least US$500,000.

The car is described as “elegant and formidably muscular.”

5. Justin Bieber’s gift to Selena Gomez

In 2014, Justin Bieber bought every single flower in a Los Angeles flower shop and had them all delivered to Selena Gomez’s house. Bieber reportedly spent close to US$2,000 on the flowers.

6. Angelina Jolie’s gift to Brad Pitt

In 2011, Angelina Jolie bought Brad Pitt a 200-year-old olive tree to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The estimated value of the gift is US$18,500.

The olive tree, which represents peace and goodwill, is said to be planted at their $60 million estate in the south of France.

7. David Beckham’s gift to Victoria Beckham

In 2006, David Beckham bought Victoria Beckham a US$8 million Bulgari necklace, covered in diamonds and rubies.

8. Channing Tatum’s gift to Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Channing Tatum gifted Jenna Dewan-Tatum with a Neil Lane ring, reportedly worth US$10,000.

“My husband likes to give me gifts from Neil Lane because of Sienna Miller. They were filming G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra, and … she told him, ‘You have to go to Neil Lane,’ and that’s how I have my amazing jewelry collection. I got a really amazing gift last year on Valentine’s, which was awesome,” Dewan-Tatum revealed.

9. Tyga’s gift to Kylie Jenner

Last year, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to share a photo of her new blinged-out watch, which was a gift from her former boyfriend, Tyga. The watch reportedly costs US$50,000.

The pair also spent the day touring New York City via helicopter.

10. John Mayer’s gift to Katy Perry

In 2013, John Mayer gifted Katy Perry with a heart-shaped, red ruby ring as a Valentine’s Day present. It was a 20-karat ruby ring that reportedly cost US$5,000 and was designed by Daniel Gibbings.

11. Jerry O’Connell’s gift to Rebecca Romijn

In 2006, Jerry O’Connell bought Rebecca Romijn grapevines worth US$52,000 and had them planted all around their home.

Romijn admitted that the gesture was “the most romantic gift” she’s ever received and revealed that the vineyard has now become the couple’s most favourite spot.

12. Howard Stern’s gift to Beth Ostrosky

On Valentine’s Day in 2007, Howard Stern proposed to Beth Ostrosky with a 5.2 carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring. The ring was reportedly worth US$250,000.

13. Vince Vaughn’s gift to Kyla Weber

Vince Vaughn proposed to Canadian real estate agent Kyla Weber on Valentine’s Day in 2009. He proposed with a 4 carat diamond ring set in platinum, reportedly worth US$125,000.