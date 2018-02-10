13 last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas

Still looking for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetie?

With only a few days left until Valentine’s Day, time is of the essence. But sometimes we can get a little creatively challenged under pressure and not have any ideas left in our repertoire so close after the holidays.

READ MORE: 13 Valentine’s Day gifts for her under $50

Finding the perfect gift is never easy. But when it comes to Cupid’s day, the best gifts are the ones that let your honey know you love them or have been thinking about them.

So if you need a little help or inspiration this Valentine’s Day, here are 13 gift ideas that are ready for the taking.

‘Cuddle Up’ faux fur heart accent pillow

Snuggle up to your cutie with the help of this super soft heart-shaped accent pillow by Nordstrom At Home. It’s plush and wrapped in faux-fur and comes in three different colours: ivory, pink brick and pink peony.

$63.98 at Nordstrom

Fujifilm Instax mini 9 camera

Cherish the memories you make with Fujifilm Mini 9 camera. It features a built-in selfie mirror and automatic flash and a brightness adjustment dial which lets you shoot vibrant retro-inspired photos.

$79.95 at Indigo

Sweet Tart Tea Set

Set up a romantic tea for two with this tea set found at David’s Tea. The kit includes a cherry Sweet Tart tea, a tea that is both sweet and tart, as well as the limited edition teacups.

$32 at David’s Tea

Rifle Paper Co. for L’Occitane hand cream trio

This trio of lightly scented hand creams by Rifle Paper will soften your lover’s hands. Each one-ounce tube has its own scent: Shea Butter, Vanilla Bouquet and Wonderful Rose, all of which are free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

$29 at Sephora

Lauren Ralph Lauren leather wallet

Replace your man’s old ratty wallet with this sleek billfold design by Ralph Lauren. It’s made of leather and includes six card slots.

$40 at Hudson’s Bay

The 40-minute gel mani

Maybe your partner will appreciate a gift that offers them an experience as well as some much-needed time to themselves. The Ten Spot is found in several provinces across the country.

$51 at The Ten Spot

Auria – TAJ Ultrasonic diffuser

This diffuser with a modern design adds to any space, helping to create a calming atmosphere. It blends essential oils and oil blends and is sure to help relax you and your sweetie.

$79.50 at Indigo

Valentine’s Day fabric heart chocolate gift box, 14 pc.

If your love has a sweet tooth, you can’t go wrong with chocolates. Satisfy their cravings with this pack of 14 assorted Godiva chocolates.

$50 at Godiva

Google Home Mini

Spoil the tech-lover in your life and surprise them with the Google Home Mini, a voice-activated smart home speaker powered by Google Assistant.

$79.99 at Best Buy

Love 10k goldplated necklace

Have your partner carry your love around with them all day long with this 18 inch 10K goldplated “love” pendant necklace. The love of our life will surely adore this piece of fine jewellery.

$67.50 at Hudson’s Bay

Always Bearded Bergamot beard oil

Get your man’s beard feeling soft with this beard oil from ManEssentials. It combines argan oil, jojoba oil, apricot kernel oil and grape seed oil, leaving behind an intoxicating scent.

$25 at MenEssentials

Strawberry mimosa 3-wick candle

Set the mood with this three-wick fruity and sweetly-scented candle, which mixes the aromas of strawberries, lemon and sugar.

$24.50 at Bath & Body Works

Novel duffel bag by Herschel Supply Co.

This classic bag is perfect for any man. Coming in navy blue or black, this bag is versatile, durable and stylish.

$110.99 at Nordstrom