13 Valentine’s Day gifts for her under $50

Whether you have a lady who makes a big deal about Valentine’s Day or one who thinks of it as just another cold day in February, a little token of your love and appreciation will go a long way to warming her heart.

Forget the ol’ flowers-and-chocolates shtick and instead go for something more personal and meaningful. And seeing as it is estimated that Canadians will spend an average of $170 on Valentine’s Day this year, these gift ideas for less than $50 will let your chequing account breathe a sigh of relief, all while putting a smile on her face.

Here is a list of 13 gifts for her under $50 that are sure to garner you more than just a kiss this Valentine’s Day.

Back massager

You can’t always be there to give her a back rub, so why not get her the next best thing? The BackJoy Trigger Point Massager eases tense muscles gently and effectively. Just wrap it around your body to get all those achy, hard-to-reach spots.

$44.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Message mugs

Nothing says love quite like when you bring her coffee in bed. But why not drive home the point with this mug set that allows you to decide the message?

$36 at Anthropologie

Silk eye mask

Drifting off to la-la-land is never sweeter or easier than with a luxurious silk eye mask. This Toronto-based brand uses 100 per cent silk charmeuse for their eye masks to offer cooling comfort as well as protect against sleep creases and wrinkles.

$45 at Cilque

Heart-printed pyjama pants

Because she’s the cutest thing when she wakes up in the morning, give her a pair of adorable pyjama pants to match. These 100 per cent cotton pants have a drawstring elasticized waist and also come in a shorts style.

$34.95 at Gap

Satin kimono

Whether she wears this on its own or pairs it with silky pyjamas, this lace-trimmed satin kimono will add a dash of glam to her lounge routine.

$49.95 at La Senza

Customized throw pillow

A customized photo-printed pillow allows you to forever capture a moment that’s truly special to her (and you) — and she can snuggle up to it whenever she likes. The front of the pillow is printed while the back is solid black, and the cover is machine washable.

$39.99 at Photobook Canada

Special moment poster

Immortalize an important memory of your lives together — whether it’s your first kiss or your wedding day — with a customized star map poster. With the use of astronomy software, you can get an exact replica of what the night sky looked like when you first locked lips or locked your hearts together forever.

$31.92 at Etsy

Reading socks

Make sure she’s toasty as she tears through her reading list this winter with these striped reading socks. Lined in cosy 100 per cent sherpa and with a woven heart on the heel, she’ll love slipping into these over and over again.

$34.50 at Indigo

Limited edition handbag

She’ll be the envy of all her friends with this limited edition handbag that says it all.

$50 at Aldo

Inspirational bracelet

Your lady’s got a lot of guts. So why not provide her with a constant reminder? This inspirational MantraBand comes in yellow gold, rose gold (pictured) and silver, and makes a supremely meaningful gift.

$45.70 ($32.64 for silver) at Nordstrom

Scented candle

Fragrance junkies know there’s nothing quite as luxurious as a scented candle from Jo Malone. This travel candle blends seven of the world’s most exquisite roses, giving any fresh bouquet a run for its money.

$45 at Holt Renfrew

Lipstick and blush set

With this matching lipstick and blush set from the special collaboration collection NARS x Man Ray, she’ll be as flawless as one of the surrealist painter’s canvases.

$32 at Hudson’s Bay Company

Silver and gold rings

Without putting too much emphasis on getting her the ring, opt for a set of six rings. These slim textured gold and silver rings can be worn together or in different combinations, which really means she’s getting a bunch of gifts in one.

$39 at Simons