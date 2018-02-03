Valentine’s Day gifts for him: 13 ideas under $50

For couples who partake in the tradition of giving gifts, Valentine’s Day’s is the perfect day to show someone how much they mean to you — it is the day of love, after all.

Whether it’s something classic like flowers or chocolate, or something more pricey like a getaway or piece of jewelry, make sure your gift is personalized.

But narrowing down the perfect gift with too many options can be daunting, which is why we’re here to help.

Below are some of our favourite Valentine’s Day ideas for the man in your life, everything from cheesy heart-print attire to unique ways to express your love.

Custom personalized illustrated print







Do you have a favourite picture of you and your partner? Maybe it’s your first selfie, wedding portrait or a photo from your favourite vacation. Either way, Magic Illustrations turns photos into pieces of art. However, each illustration is a digital copy, which means you will have to do the printing and framing yourself.

Price: $44.52

Available at Etsy

Himalayan Salt Lamp



This mini heart-shaped lamp doesn’t just make a good addition to your desk — each natural Himalayan salt lamp is supposed to eliminate allergens, pollen and other pollutants in the air.

Price: $29

Available at Urban Outfitters

This Modern Love



A book about modern love is exactly what it sounds like: love advice through modern day technology. Written by filmmaker Will Darbyshire, the book was inspired after he asked thousands people on YouTube what they would say to their ex, without judgment. Months later, the author crowd-sourced an anonymous collection of letters, poems, photographs and personal emails and turned it into reading material.

Price: $24.99

Available at Urban Outfitters

Espresso cup

If the top two things on your significant other’s must-have list include you and coffee, they will appreciate this calligraphic heart espresso cup. Each cup is finished with an inner red glaze.

Price: $6

Available at Indigo

Heart Print Bow Tie



Either $14.99 each or two for $30, these adorable bow ties add a pop of colour to any man’s suit.

Price: $14.99

Available at Le Château

Heart Print Socks

Socks are a favourite any season, and these candy apple-coloured pair are perfect for your upcoming Valentine’s Day dinner.

Price: $18.50

Available at J.Crew

Razor Kit

Sometimes, it’s better to just keep things simple. This kit includes a maple handled razor (compatible with major blade brands), extra blades and a herbal bath soak.

Price: $35

Available at Brika

Wedding song print

All couples have a song and this print from Bon Mot Prints based in Hamilton, Ont., is the best way to honour it. Each print can be personalized with your choice of colour, wedding date (or whatever other date you want to add) and messages.

Price: $25

Available at Etsy

Heart Cotton Boxers



Valentine’s Day and intimates go hand-in-hand, and this heart printed pattern is the ultimate touch.

Price: $18.20

Available at The Bay

Leather Card Case

If the man in your life needs a new wallet, help him minimize with this leather card case. Each case can carry four cards and also features a colour blocking print.

Price: $42

Available at The Bay

Cufflinks



You can also get away with cheesy gifts for him on Valentine’s Day, including these heart-filled cufflinks.

Price: $42

Available at Cafe Press

Bar Glass Set



There’s two of you, so it only makes sense to get two glasses. If your partner loves the city of Toronto, he will adore these cocktail glasses inspired by the now-closed Honest Ed’s. Say “cheers” to the days of bargain hunting and sip back on your favourite drink.

Price: $24

Available at Drake General Store

Stripe cable-knit hat



An all-red winter hat may be too much for some, so this striped alternative from the Gap offers a compromise. Each cable-knit hat is made with cotton, wool and includes a pom on the top.

Price: $32

Available at The Gap

